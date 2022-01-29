Thousands of Flights Canceled as Bomb Cyclone Approaches East Coast

By Kathryn Prociv, Daniella Silva and Phil Helsel – NBCnews

The East Coast will be hit by a major snowstorm and possible blizzard beginning Friday night, which could bring up to two feet of snow to New England and reach cities stretching from Virginia to Maine.

For this reason, until this Friday night more than 6,000 flights had been canceled between Friday and Saturday, for inside or outside the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The most disrupted airports were near the cities most affected by the storm: New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

A snow-covered Boston street during New England’s first storm of the season. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Amtrak also canceled Acela service between Boston and Washington DC and Northeast Regional Service between Boston and New York for this Saturday.

At dawn on Friday, nearly 65 million people were under a winter watch from South Carolina to New England. This is the first time in four years that such a large area of ​​the East Coast has received a high-wind snowstorm warning.

Boston, which could get up to two feet of snow, declared a weather emergency, while in Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to stay at home.

“This has the potential to be a historic storm — a huge one,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during a news conference on Friday. The city was under a storm warning and could have winds between 40 to 50 mph (miles per hour).

A cold wind is also expected this Friday to bring light to moderate snow to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The storm is expected to start in the mid-Atlantic coastal areas and spread north as its coverage and intensity increase. Winds will also increase and the risk of coastal flooding.

Saturday continues to be the biggest impact day from New York to Boston, with the heaviest snow and the strongest winds, gusting at times with even hurricane force. The snow will end at noon in New York and during the afternoon in Boston.

By Sunday, all of the snow will be off the coast of Maine by mid-morning, but winds could blow snow throughout the day.

The most snow will fall on the eastern tip of Long Island, eastern Massachusetts and coastal Maine. In southeastern Massachusetts, especially, 2 to 3 feet of snow may fall. This is also where the strongest winds will be and where they are most likely to power outages.