PHILADELPHIA, PA– Whether you see snow as an opportunity to exercise or as a nuisance, you should follow several general rules to avoid a heart attack.
The American Heart Association warns that the risk of heart attack during snow shoveling may be increased for some people, and the combination of colder temperatures and physical exertion increases the workload on the heart.
shoveling snow is a very strenuous exercise for the heart, and you may be surprised to find that you can paddle for only a few minutes before you notice the strain. For those with Heart problems and those who don’t are usually active, it is important to take precautions before going out to clear your property of snow. You should talk to your doctor about shoveling before a snowfall.
Here are three simple steps to prepare your body:
one. Stretch before you go out: Snow shoveling is a full-body workout. To reap the benefits, do some pre-paddling stretches like squats, arm lifts, and torso twists for five to 10 minutes before you hit the driveway.
two. Protect your airways: Low temperatures can cause respiratory problems. Inhaling cold air frequently will constrict your lungs and airways, making it harder for oxygen to get into your bloodstream. To prevent this, wear a bandana or scarf over your mouth and nose.
3. Pace yourself and take breaks: Rest often so you don’t overwork your heart. The American Heart Association suggests paying attention to how your body feels during those breaks.
while paddling, listen to your body. Some heart attacks are sudden and intense, but most start slowly with pain or mild discomfort. For the mens, the most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain or discomfort. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and back or jaw pain, depending on the American Heart Association .
Shoveling snow is a heavy workload on the heart. People with known heart disease, the elderly, and those at high risk of developing heart disease should use good judgment and avoid this activity.
If you experience any of these symptoms while shoveling snow, call 911 immediately.