Today’s snow storm would be the worst in several years in New York and the tri-state area: up to 12 inches of accumulation expected

A winter storm watch is already in effect for New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield (NY), and New Jersey’s Monmouth and Ocean counties.

It’s the biggest blizzard warning anywhere in the region. in four years, highlighted NBCNews. The National Weather Service (NWS) expect “Sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or greater with significant falling and/or blowing snow, often reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.”

A large white stripe can cover the tri-state area with 3 to 12 inches of snow from the northeast. Much of NYC appears to be on the high end of that prediction, likely getting at least 8 inches, as is the case in Westchester County.

Areas further east, such as Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods that are close to Nassau County, may be closer to one foot (12 inches) or more, while Manhattan and counties across the Hudson and into central New Jersey will likely be closer to 8 inches.

Temperatures could drop to 20F (-6C) in the city tonight and 13F (-10C) tomorrow, detailed new york post. At the moment it is already snowing in NYC, but the storm will start to strengthen tonight in the tri-state area and beyond, until Saturday night. It will rapidly intensify and meet the definition of a “bomb cyclone” as it advances in strength and power.

Long Island and the coasts of New Jersey and Connecticut will face the worst of the storm: the highest amounts of snow, the strongest winds and the most dangerous conditions on the roads. Many flights are expected to be canceled or rescheduled: check before moving to the airport.

AS PER THE QUESTIONS ABOUT BLIZZARD WARNINGS: We are currently reevaluating the data. Please keep checking back on our website at https://t.co/wTqdsoEiL9. Thank you!!! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 28, 2022

“It’s going to be a storm that will intensify and produce a lot of wind, raising concerns about snow, power outages and blizzards in some areas,” yesterday predicted Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist of AccuWeather.

Similar snow totals are forecast in several northeastern states: Boston and Worcester (Massachusetts), Providence (Rhode Island), Portsmouth and Manchester (New Hampshire), and Portland and Bangor (Maine). More southern cities, such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC, you’ll probably see only a few inches of buildup.

Weather updates can be found here and on the weather portal. National Weather Service (NWS-NY. More details here about the forecast in New York and Jersey counties.

We are closely monitoring forecasts of potential heavy snow & strong wind gusts for parts of Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson Valley. As we head into the weekend, please closely follow local forecasts, stay off the roads, and avoid unnecessary travel.— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 27, 2022