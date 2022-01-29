Tom Brady announces his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady will announce his retirement after 22 seasons. Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The sports world will experience a historic moment. Is that Tom Brady, figure of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and considered the best player of all time in the NFL, will retire after 22 successful seasons in which he conquered a record seven Super Bowl titles. This was reported by renowned and prestigious journalists from ESPN Jeff Darlington Y adam schefter.

The 44-year-old current quarterback had left his future in the air after the loss to Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round that deprived his team of going for a new conquest in the traditional competition that monopolizes the planet.

The Californian, who has one more year on his contract in Tampa and until now he had not ruled out playing beyond the 45 years, He has decided to end his career, reported the chroniclers of the TV sports signal.

Over the weekend, reports emerged of Brady which predicted that he was seriously considering retiring after the season, despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract. He himself said on Sunday that he would consider his future “day by day.” On Monday, he gave a broader response, emphasizing that his family’s wishes would influence his next steps.

“As I’ve grown up, football is extremely important in my life, and it means a lot to me, and I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates,” the former New England player said. Patriots. “The biggest difference now that I’m older is that I also have children, you know, and I care about them a lot. They have been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest support. It hurts him to see me get hit around. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.”.

In this sense, he continued: “I am going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they have really been giving me what I need in the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, that’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’ll spend a lot of time with them and find out what’s next in the future”.

Brady has a 14-year-old son with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahand two children, ages 12 and 9, with his wife, the model Gisele Bundchen. the star of the NFL had stated in previous interviews that his partner had urged him to retire, especially after his fifth victory in the superbowl with the New England Patriots in 2017.

After leaving the patriots and win a superbowl with the Buccaneers last year in his first season with the Florida franchise, the 44-year-olds revealed that his wife asked him after the win, “What else do you have to prove?” This season, Brady He showed no noticeable signs that age was catching up with him, leading the NFL with 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 passing yards, averaging more than 312 yards per game, a career-high.

“Every year I just have to make sure I have the ability to commit to what the team really needs, and that’s very important to me,” said the quarterback, who said: “The team deserves nothing less than the best of my. Y if I feel like I’m not committed to that, or that I can’t play at the championship level, then you have to give someone else a chance to play”.

The chiefs and the rams They start as slight favorites against the Bengals and the 49ers to stamp your ticket on Sunday to Superbowl, in the penultimate stop of some intense Playoffs of the NFL that have left illustrious victims on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs Y Cincinnati Bengals, who will meet in the final of the American ConferenceY Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals, who will collide for the title of the Nationalare the last four teams standing in a postseason marred by upsets and last-second comebacks.

The American Football League (NFL) has barely been able to catch its breath after the vibrant divisional round, which for many was the best weekend in the sport in recent decades.

