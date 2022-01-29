Tom Brady will retire from American football, according to reports

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL 1:31

(CNN) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 seasons in the NFL, according to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN and The Boston Globe respectively, citing unnamed sources.

The 44-year-old would say goodbye after winning the Super Bowl seven times, being a three-time NFL MVP and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection.

Brady was selected 199th in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and played 20 seasons with the team, winning six Super Bowl titles.

Questions arise after reports of his retirement

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issued a statement Saturday regarding news of Brady’s retirement reports, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The statement, according to Schefter, says: “I understand the anticipated speculation about Tom’s future. Without going into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what is being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and the planning schedule better than anyone, so it should be soon.”

Following the 2020 season, Brady signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played two seasons and won a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team.

In his career, Brady would go on to go No. 1 in NFL history in completions (7,263), touchdown passes (624), passing yards (84,520) and Super Bowl MVP (5).

Last Sunday, when defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would make a decision about his future in professional football “day by day.”

The NFL tweeted its thanks on Saturday, referring to Brady as a GOAT. Greatest Of All Time or the greatest of all time, in Spanish), with the hashtag #ThankYouTom and an illustration of the quarterback with his Super Bowl rings. Another NFL tweet read: “No one did better.”

Brady is considered by many NFL observers to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Buccaneers to one. No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns, more yards or won more playoff games than Brady. He has also played and won more regular season games in his career than any other quarterback.

Brady, 44, is a father of three and has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009. They have two children, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Brady has a 14-year-old son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady told SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” Podcast Monday that Bündchen and her children would be at the center of any choice she made.

“The biggest difference now that I’m older is that now I have kids too, and I care about them a lot as well,” Brady told Jim Gray.

“They have been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest support, it hurts her to see them hit me.”

“She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my children deserve what they need from me as a father.”

Brady’s, an unparalleled career

Selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady was not meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe. The Boston Herald reported that Patriots coach Bill Belichick said they chose Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.

“He’s a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll put him in there with everyone else and let him race and see what happens.”

After Brady had a strong training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as their fourth-string quarterback.

He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady’s second season, Bledsoe suffered a serious injury when he was knocked to the ground in a game.

When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.

But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and to Super Bowl XXXVI. There, the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams with a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Patriots added Vince Lombardi Trophies in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

His best season might have been in 2007 when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season as Brady threw for 50 touchdowns, a record at the time, and completed a league-high 68.9% of his passes. But the New York Giants defeated the Patriots in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in history.

Brady’s last season was also full of eye-catching numbers: 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. While Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the heavy favorite to win the MVP award, Brady is the likely runner-up. Whoever wins will be MVP for the fourth time in his career.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Jack Bantock contributed to this report.