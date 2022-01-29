Trezor backs down and eliminates the protocol that seeks to comply with the “travel rule”

After integrating a new tool into its products that automatically sends proof of ownership of personal wallets to exchanges, the Trezor team decided to remove the AOPP protocol in the update scheduled for next February.

In a message posted on his Twitter account This February 28, the Bitcoin wallet manufacturer shared a letter in which it claims to have sent the request to GibHub to remove support for AOPP (Proof of Address Ownership Protocol). The tool had been incorporated in the update executed just a week ago.

In the post, Trezor explains that the decision was made “after careful consideration of recent feedback.” They refer with this to the heated reactions manifested by the bitcoiner community in social networks, questioning the use of this protocol considering it detrimental to the privacy of users.

Advertising

We underestimated how this feature would be received and we are against the regulations that concern AOPP. The adoption of AOPP was a small step towards improving usability for a part of our clients with restricted access to bitcoin. It was not a step taken due to any external pressure, regulatory or otherwise, and no similar implementations are planned. Trezor, a manufacturer of Bitcoin hardware wallets.

Despite the decision to remove the protocol, the Trezor team considers that AOPP was useful for some of its clients. However, they weighed their choice against users for whom the protocol represents an ideological signal in favor of regulators.

“It is also not essential in any way as it was built on top of an existing tool,” they say, stating that they will now focus on projects and products with the greatest impact on privacy, security and usability combined.

As CriptoNoticias reported, AOPP was developed by the company 21 Analytics, and aims to “expedite and automate proof of ownership of addresses” that users must provide to Swiss and Dutch exchanges, when they want to move their bitcoins to a wallet for private use.

The idea is to comply with the “Travel Rule” proposed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In compliance with this standard, since 2019 governments such as Switzerland and the Netherlands require regulated exchanges to verify that their clients really control the address from which they want to mobilize their funds.

It was with the purpose of facilitating this compliance that the idea of ​​creating this protocol arose, as indicated on the 21 Analytics website, where it is stated that the protocol does not affect the privacy of wallet users. This, “taking into account that it is used between a VASP (virtual asset service provider, in this case an exchange) and an end user.”

“The VASP already knows the personal data of the end user,” says the company. “Information about the user’s own wallet is not leaked. Nothing changes there,” they say.

In this regard, Trezor recalls that the question of whether or not he should support AOPP had been publicly discussed in his community since April last year, “without opposition”. That is why they did not expect the implementation to be controversial, clarifying that their goal was only to facilitate withdrawal to self-custody for users in countries with strict regulations.

Trezor opposes the Travel Rule, but “Bitcoin must evolve”

Regarding the FATF proposal, Trezor states his opposition to the implementation of a regulation that infringes privacy. Therefore, they recognize that with AOPP “it could do more harm than good if it is seen as proactive compliance with regulations with which we do not agree.”

They add that the regulations that seek to affect the privacy of bitcoiners are part of “a flawed system.” They claim to be working to help Bitcoin evolve to a point where the issue is no longer relevant, with privacy-focused features like CoinJoin (cryptocurrency mixing).

The advancement of KYC (know your customer policy) will only be delayed by improvements in privacy, security and usability. It is always better to buy bitcoin without KYC, but it should be easier. Meanwhile, many if not most people hold their bitcoins on exchanges, which needs to change. Trezor, a manufacturer of Bitcoin hardware wallets

Other wallet manufacturers also remove AOPP

Just like Trezor, other bitcoin wallet manufacturers have made public their decision to remove support for AOPP, after the debates that the news of its integration generated in social networks.

BlueWallet posted a message stating that the protocol would be removed in the next update; while Sparrow reported on his Twitter account that AOPP had been removed.

“We are surprised that those wallets do not consider their users capable of judging for themselves whether they want to use AOPP. We can also imagine that fear of cancellation culture has contributed to those decisions, ”commented 21 Analytics in relation to these announcements.