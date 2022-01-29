Turkey’s aid drones for Ukraine

Brussels.— Al autocrat turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has plenty of friends at the moment, mainly in Africa, a continent devastated by armed conflicts.

Erdogan’s growing popularity beyond Turkish borders is due to his son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, a visionary engineer now considered a national hero.

A graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, along with his brother Haluk, he is the brains behind Baykar, the company that has transformed the turkish industry of the defense

The star product that has put Turkey on the map of world war industry is he TB2. “Wherever I go in Africa, they ask me about drones,” Erdogan acknowledged during a tour of the continent last October.

The reputation of the TB2 is certified. In the last three years, the Turkish artifact has seen action in at least five armed conflicts and in all of them it made a difference to the side that used them.

Between 2015 and 2019, the Turkish forces were able to put down the rebellion of the kurdish separatists of the PKK thanks to its system of remotely manned aircraft. The same thing happened with the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdish militia active in northern Syria. With Turkish technological assistance, Azerbaijani forces were able to prevail against Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in the dispute that broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the last quarter of 2020.

Shaan Shaikh and Wes Rumbaugh, researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, state that “these weapons defined the war. Azerbaijani drones provided significant advantages in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as long-range strike capabilities. They allowed the forces of Azerbaijan find, establish, track, and kill targets with precise strikes beyond the front lines.”

More recently, the Turkish drone has been used by the Ethiopian government in its confrontation with the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), a resistance group that took up arms in 2020, according to the organization. dutch pax.

But perhaps, the Libyan conflict was what gave him fame. Thanks to Erdogan’s units, Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s ambition to take Tripoli collapsed in the summer of 2020, and his rival, the United Nations-recognized Government of National Unity, won the final victory.

Until last October, TB2 was part of the arms import portfolio of at least 13 countries. Among them is Ukraine, under threat of invasion by Russia, which has 100,000 men deployed on its border.

The list also includes member members of the Organization of the Atlantic Treaty North (NATO), like Poland.

Across the Mediterranean, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, Angola and Rwanda have expressed interest or placed orders to purchase the military vehicle.

“Drones are considered an important weapon, a force multiplier. It is a relatively inexpensive way to acquire an aerial reconnaissance system without putting its pilots at risk”, he explains to THE UNIVERSAL Siemon Wezeman, expert at the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Studies (Sipri).

The Bayraktar is more than a product of war, it changed the equation, Turkey went from importer to exporter of defense material. In addition, the Erdogan government suddenly positioned itself as a competitor against the big ones. TB2 is considered by defense experts, such as the Dutch analyst Stijn Mitzer, the most successful drone in the world for being effective and affordable. Its price is around 5 million dollars, a third of what the Chinese Wing Loong II costs and 10 times less than the American system. Production, from the communications system to the ground control station, comes from the Baykar plants, that is, it is national, only the engine is made in Ukraine.

“Turkey has been specializing in recent years in the drone industry and everything that has to do with it. It has been able to supply it to various countries and the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia showed what it is capable of. Is a drone reliable enough (…) It is a very interesting asset capable of flying over a region without facing major obstacles”, indicates Wezeman. But perhaps the main factor behind the success story is the ease with which Erdogan shares his deadly weapon.

In Turkey, the purchasing and delivery processes progress much faster as criteria such as the rule of law and individual guarantees do not influence the business. Wezeman explains that the drone market used to focus only on surveillance and monitoring, but that has changed since China started selling armed drones and ended the US monopoly.

Turkey now competes with China, taking into account the restrictions Western manufacturers face. “China sells to whoever is willing to pay and Turkey is doing the same,” he says.

The expert does not rule out that in the future the TB2 will enter into action in Mexico to hunt drug traffickers. “A drone strike could be considered to take out a drug lord. They are silent and can fly over the area for hours waiting for the target to appear”, he assures.

