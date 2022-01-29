Two new solar parks with 30 megawatts will operate in Sucre from 2023

Led by the president, Iván Duque, the National Government yesterday inaugurated the La Sierpe solar plant, built and developed by the company Atlántica Sustainable Infrastructure. The new photovoltaic complex, which is located in the municipality of San Benito Abad, in Sucre, has an installed capacity of 19.9 megawatts (MW) and is projected to generate electricity for a population of about 28,500 households.

The manager of Atlántica Sustainable Infrastructure in Colombia, Gracia Candau Sánchez, explained to LR that, in addition to this new inaugurated solar park, they will carry out two more in the capital of Sucre, Sincelejo, which will have a joint installed capacity of 30 MW and will be in operation by 2023.

“We started the construction of two other parks in Sincelejo, with a capacity of 30 MW, one of 10 MW and another of 20 MW, and in the future we have an investment plan for the whole country of up to 500 MW, but it is something that is under evaluation. Sanchez said.

Regarding the inaugurated project, the directive mentioned that the main novelty of the plant is that it has bifacial panels and solar trackers, which allow it not only to follow the orientation of the sun, but also to capture the radiation that remains on the ground. This is the first plant with this technology connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

With the inauguration of La Sierpe, Colombia reaches 17 photovoltaic projects in operation, which represent an installed capacity of 674.49 MW of the total generation matrix with renewable energies to date.

During the event, Duque highlighted that with this complex “only in solar energy installed, at this time, the country has 25 times more capacity in renewables than it had in 2018.”

Thus, the project, which generated nearly 200 jobs (75% local labor) during its construction, has 65,520 bifacial solar panels, which allow sunlight to be captured on both sides.

In his turn, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa, assured that this new plant, which already operates in the system, is proof of private investment, both national and foreign.

“Atlántica is a company with a presence in eight countries, from the United Kingdom. As well as Atlántica, the world’s largest energy conglomerates have arrived in Colombia, such as Edpr, EDF, Canadian Solar, among others,” said the head of the energy portfolio, adding that these groups have committed more than $10 billion in investment.

And it is that, derived from the renewable energy auctions, 2,800 MW of installed capacity have already been awarded.

Consequently, the country is preparing 16 new solar projects that will be connected to the SIN in the next two years, which will add 1,300 MW of installed capacity with solar energy. A large part of them will be concentrated in departments such as Cesar, Córdoba and Tolima.

For his part, the governor of Sucre, Héctor Olimpo Espinosa, described this solar park as “the cherry on the cake”, because it represents the materialization of $2.5 billion of social and productive investment for the department.

“We have already confirmed the construction of two more solar plants in Sucre with Atlántica. Surely we are going to see the current investment, which is $75,000 million, multiplied by two”, concluded Mesa.