Types of battery cells: How many are there and which ones do brands choose for their electric cars? – Technology – Hybrid and Electric

The electric car sector is booming in every way: either in its sales figures or in the development and innovation of its main elements (engines, batteries, etc.). It is precisely on this last section that many manufacturers are focused in order to bring to the market an attractive, efficient and practical product on a day-to-day basis, with good features and as cheap as possible. There are different options but How many cell types are currently on the market? What type of cell does each manufacturer opt for? These questions, and their answers, have been referred to in an investigation carried out by Addionics Y CIC energiGUNE.

Due to the buzz caused in recent months by Tesla and its new 4680 cylindrical battery cells, many have wondered how many types of cells currently exist. According to its design or geometric shape, Today there are mainly three types as the most demanded by battery manufacturers and their respective customers, who install them on their electric cars.

In the first place, and as the type of cells most used in the sector, we find the so-called prismatic cells. Its main feature is that its packaging is done in a stacked layer format as if it were a pack of chewing gum. There is no predefined format of this type and each manufacturer opts for a specific size or design that is most suitable for its purpose. Currently this format accounts for 40% of the battery cell market.

Batteries in CATL prismatic format.

In second place as the most adopted are the bag cells (or “pouch” for its English translation). These are characterized by their light weight, thanks mainly to the use of aluminum as a cladding material, although They stand out for their small size and flexible cells that can easily adapt to almost any space thanks to a packaging efficiency of between 90 and 95%. They also possess a higher energy density.

These types of cells currently account for approximately 35% of the electric car market. However, they have the peculiarity of not having a standardized format and, therefore, being quite sensitive to the different production costs. This format is very promising for the future since solid-state batteries can only work with this type of cells.

Bag or pouch type batteries.

Third and last are the cylindrical battery cells. These have become remarkably popular thanks to their adoption by Tesla. They are currently the least popular and occupy only 10% of the world market. For this format, growth in its adoption is predicted for the coming years, which in 2019 had a market volume of almost 8,000 million dollars. Its biggest drawback is its poor use of space, since the new 4680 cells that Tesla opts for, for example, occupy a volume 4 times greater than binoculars that provide the same potential. So why its adoption? Mainly a matter of cost savings since these are cheaper to manufacture.

The choice of each one of them according to which brand is due to several factors, since some can opt for the acquisition of cylindrical cells thanks to the lower cost they represent, or a pair of binoculars to better adapt to a specific chassis. The use of one type or another has several consequences on the final product, among which is the price of the car in the market or even the distribution of its internal devices, such as the cooling system or even the location of the engine -or engines- electrical, as well as in the aesthetics of the vehicle in question and its dynamic behavior, mainly due to the greater or lesser weight that these cause.

Cylindrical cell stacking example.

Each manufacturer of battery cells has a preference for one type or another, although there are also others that prefer to manufacture more than one format. The manufacturer LG Chem opts mainly for hosting bag-type cells, although it is also producing cylindrical-type cells as one of Tesla’s suppliers. Samsung, for its part, has a case very similar to the aforementioned brand, since it also supplies cylindrical cells to the American manufacturer, but generally prioritizes the use and development of cells in prismatic format, which it supplies to other firms such as Volkswagen.

In the calculation of cell manufacturing corporations we also find SK Innovation or Farais, which opt for the bag-type format and supply firms such as Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia or Geely. CATL or Gotion, do the same with the prismatic format. Panasonic, Tesla’s main supplier, mainly manufactures cylinder-type cells.

As we can see, there is a lot of diversity and each specialized company prefers one format or another, although this does not mean that they also develop one or two additional types in parallel to attract a larger clientele. Over the next few years we will see new movements, as well as possible new formats that come to complement the existing ones.