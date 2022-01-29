Up to 12 inches of snow could fall on the city in Saturday’s snowfall, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service.

The report reveals that accumulations of up to an inch of snow per hour could occur.

That in addition, it will be difficult to travel and that the strong icy winds will contribute to making you feel intensely cold.

“If you’re out shoveling tomorrow, be sure to bundle up. Cold temperatures and windy conditions will cause low wind chill values,” the Weather Service said.

“Higher wind chill values ​​tomorrow will only be in the single digits. Saturday night wind chills will be as low as minus double digits,” he added.

If out shoveling tomorrow, be sure to bundle up. Cold temperatures and windy conditions will cause low wind chill values. The highest wind chill values ​​tomorrow will only be in the single digits. Saturday night wind chills will be as low as the negative teens. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/FQ8wFtGugd — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 29, 2022

The report confirms what the authorities had advanced about the snowfall.

The governor for the case, declared a State of Emergency starting Friday at 8 pm

The city also issued a Snow Warning early and is said to be prepared for snowfall.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted a message on social media commenting on the Weather Service report.

“The @NWS has released its final pre-storm forecast for the New York area. Expected snowfall 8″-12″. Temperatures as low as 10 degrees and as much. Wind gusts to 50 mph. Storm warning in effect until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.,” says Levine.

“This is a serious weather event. Avoid traveling if you can. Use public transportation if you must travel,” the message continues.

.@NWS is out with its final pre-storm forecast for NYC area. Expected snowfall 8″-12″. Temps as low as mid-teens. Wind likes up to 50 mph. Storm warning in effect until 7pm Sat. This is a serious weather event. Avoid travel if you can. Use mass transit if you must travel. pic.twitter.com/U56EqG1WZ4 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 28, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams, for his part, had said earlier that the city was ready for snowfall.

“New York City is ready for this weekend’s storm. We expect up to a foot of snow, but Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants,” the mayor said in a message on networks.

“The right team is in place with @NYCEmergencyMgt, @NYCSanitation and more to respond across all five boroughs and keep our city moving,” the message continues.

New York City is ready for this weekend’s storm. We expect up to a foot of snow, but Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants. The right team is in place with @NYCEmergencyMgt, @NYCSanitation and more to respond across the five boroughs and keep our city moving. https://t.co/YkURdkL4QJ — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 28, 2022

Indeed, the Department of Sanitation said on Friday afternoon that it was already working at full speed in preparations for the snowfall.

“Friday afternoon update:

“Snow is on the way. Previously, we put in brine (liquid salt), put out 700 salt spreaders, and now we’re pre-installed. We have 1,800 snowplows ready to go once two inches of snow has fallen. This type of storm will lead to blizzards.” of snow. Please stay off the roads, if you can,” Saneamiento reported.

Friday pm update:

Snow is on the way. Earlier, we put down brine (liquid salt), had 700 salt spreaders out & are pre-deployed now. We have 1800 plows ready to go once two inches of snow has fallen. This type of storm will lead to blowing snow. Please say off roads, if you can. pic.twitter.com/NRdI3O0q1p — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 28, 2022

