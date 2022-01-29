Users shredded Anuel’s new girlfriend again | Showbiz 123

By: round

The new girlfriend of the Puerto Rican singer Anuel continues to cause controversy on social networks, as the rapper named Yailin “La Más Viral”, dared to do a feat that many users condemned.

Via tiktok, a video was seen in which the Puerto Rican’s new couple appears dancing to the song Secret from Anuel Y Carol G. Immediately came the criticism of hundreds of Internet users to question her and of course leave her on the street.

«Listening to your boss», «Hahahahaha, the song of your boss», «And she calls herself baby», «Long live Carol G“, “You do not even reach Karol’s heels”, “Where a cat lioness steps, she does not erase her footprint”, was read in some comments.

Although several users assured that it was a montage of a video of Yailin «The Most Viral» With the subject of the Colombian and who is now Karol G’s ex-partner, in the same way, they did not hesitate to criticize her and hit her with the tobo.

It was recently that through a series of publications in Instagram, yailin He decided to make his relationship with the artist official, showing in detail the gifts that he sent to the hospital once he finished an aesthetic touch-up.

The criticism around the Dominican became constant after she made her relationship with Anuel AA and that it was speculated that this was the bone of contention between the singers.

