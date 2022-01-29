very ‘rare’ and gain weight Immunology

Moments prior to the start of the MIR exam.

The MIR exam 2022 has been characterized as “weird” when asking concepts that “They hadn’t appeared for more than 15 years.” These are the first sensations of several of the applicants who have taken the test for doctors this January 29, and who highlight that the difficulty of the images has increased considerably compared to previous years.

inside of what the MIR exam has presented a “medium” difficulty, in line with previous years, and can be defined as a “short” test. On the contrary, if you have demanded to review several questions throughout the four and a half hours that the test has lasted for presenting an “excessively high” difficulty.

Specifically, the applicants point out to Medical Writing that of the 25 images that have been asked in the exam, most of the questions related to these have been “very difficult”. “Images that we had never seen before”, says a doctor moments after leaving the test.

Immunology gains weight in the MIR 2022 exam

In this line, Immunology has been the specialty with the most prominence within the test, especially due to the level of difficulty that the questions related to this area have had. Beside Immunology, Traumatology and Obstetrics and Gynecology they have also gained weight in the exam.

The opposite side has been marked by subjects such as statistics, which this year has lost weight among the 200 questions that appeared in the test type. Also noteworthy are the 10 reserve questions that appeared on the exam. These, according to doctors, have been “very difficult” and they believe that they “will help to discern between the court notes” in the event that any question is contested.

For the rest, the MIR 2022 exam has been an exam with “specific” questions, where the covid has not had an excessive role again. Specifically, a single question has been asked about this virus that has marked the lives of these applicants so much. “The question in The question was about a clinical case that was complicated due to covid”, confesses an applicant for a MIR position.