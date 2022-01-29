VIDEO: This is how the cumbia inspired by the fight that Alfredo Adame starred in is heard

the controversial actor Alfredo Adame he does not stop giving what to talk about, and it is that once again he is involved in a tremendous scandal after he got involved in a street fight while driving through the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City; The initial discussion, which apparently began with a road incident, ended in a brawl between the actor and a family with whom he confronted.

The painful episode was captured by various drivers who were traveling at that time through the Periférico Sur, in CDMX, as well as by passers-by who recorded the confrontation from various angles. Apparently It all started when the protagonists of the incident, including Alfredo Adame, began to engage in a discussion, which in seconds rose in tone.

In moments a fight began between those involved; At some point, the actor is heard telling a young woman to return her cell phone, because supposedly it was the only evidence of the blow they gave her car, however, she refuses and tells him that he must pay for the apparent blow received.

After this exchange of words, the fight continued and escalated, at which point Alfredo Adame is seen ending up on the ground, after receiving several kicks and shoves from the young woman and another man who accompanied her. The videos captured by those who witnessed the incident were shared on social networks where they went viral in a matter of minutes.

Due to the controversy generated around the unfortunate incident in which Alfredo Adame was left with some scratches and wounds on his face, Given this, a cumbia dedicated to the actor was released on YouTube where what could be observed in the different videos shared on networks is described. The song, composed by a group, or DJ, who identified himself as “Míster Cumbia”, has become a success and already has more than a thousand reproductions on the famous platform.

The cumbia created by “Míster Cumbia” was released this Thursday on YouTube where the objective of the song is described: “This is the cumbia of Adame’s beating and the picket he took”the author of the video is heard saying, and among the phrases that come in said melody the chorus stands out, which says: “Adame, Adame, the family beat him up. Adame, Adame, he took the picket. Adame, Adame, he fell to the ground. Adame, Adame, with the picket he calmed down”.

You may also like: