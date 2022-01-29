Warren Buffett’s best advice for a volatile market like the current one

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. (Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

There is no five-year period in which Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index has not posted a positive return. The question is “can you wait those five years for the stock to break even and give you the return you’re looking for,” says market analyst Mitch Tuchman.

If so, “great, you are an investor!”. If not, then “you shouldn’t be investing at all,” Tuchman wrote in an article for MarketWatch on Wednesday, where he quotes one of the world’s brightest investors.

Tuchman, also a columnist for Forbes magazine, recalls that for Warren Buffett there is a quality that every great investor must possess: patience. If you are unwilling to hold onto a stock for 10 years, said the Oracle of Omaha, “don’t even think about having her for 10 minutes”.

It is critical for the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway to know whether or not the company in which he invests will be able to sell his product in 30 years. It’s no coincidence that you wonder before making any move if the Internet will change the way we use a product. If the answer is yes, it means that it could soon become irrelevant.

A super bubble about to burst

The recent volatility of the stock market is not a surprise nor should it be “particularly dangerous for preparations”. “But what about the unprepared?” Tuchman asks.

Investment guru Jeremy Grantham warned last week that the United States is nearing the end of a historic “superbubble,” with devastating losses that could be as high as $35 trillion.

The 83-year-old analyst, known for predicting the last three financial bubbles, recommended among other things to avoid US stocks and prioritize those of emerging markets over cheaper developed countries, “especially Japan.”

Tuchman has a simple approach to those forecasts: “When you see a sell-off in the stock market, always remember that there are two participants in each and every transaction: a seller and a buyer.”

The actions yes they can go down in valuehe says, “particularly when some have been the object of offers that are disproportionate to their final long-term profitability.”

“A stock price is a number today that tells a story about tomorrow,” he wrote. “When some investors exit the market, others enter, and, as Warren Buffett said: ‘The bag has always been a mechanism that transfers money from the impatient to the patient‘”.

For Mitch Tuchman, the impatient have everything to lose in the current market situation.

The “unprepared,” as he calls them, may have overinvested in a small number of companies or bet big on lesser-known names. In short: “They have bought what Wall Street sells, which is action over intelligence, buying over property, and blind greed over diligence.”

Not wars, bubbles, pandemics, currency devaluations, or inflation; “None of this stops stocks from rising over the years,” says Tuchman.

Other tips from Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett method is quite simple. To invest like the American billionaire, you have to pick big businesses that are trading below their intrinsic value, and then hold on to those investments as long as they’re still great companies.

Like Grantham, Buffett also recommends having cash on hand. In fact, at the end of 2019 he revealed that BRK had $128 billion worth of bills. “Cash is like oxygen,” he said at the time.

Another tip for beginners is to not buy certain stocks just because everyone else is. Almost always, the best way to invest is to ignore the crowd entirely and focus on finding value on your own.

