Wayne Rooney turned down Everton to continue with Derby County

That he Derby County is on the verge of disappearance and sunk in the table has not prevented Wayne Rooney stay ahead of the boat. The former English striker turned down an offer from Everton and will finish the season with the ‘Rams’.

“The Everton spoke to my agent and wanted to meet with me for the vacancy they have. i turned it down. I believe that someday i will become Premier League manager and I think I’m 100 percent ready for it, but now I have a job to do in the DerbyRooney said.

The one who was an Everton player in two stages ends like this with the speculations that related him to the position of successor of Rafa Benitez in the club.

Rooney, who before taking the reins of the Derby served as coach-player, is doing a splendid job with the ‘Rams’, taking into account all the extra-sports problems they have.

The delicate situation of Derby County

Despite having a 21 point penalty at Championship (English Second Division), the Derby County is eight units from salvation, competing every game. That yes, his situation can worsen in the next dates, since the EFL has set a deadline of March 1 for them to submit a economic viability plan until the end of the season.

The creditor pressure this drowning the derbythat he has had to sell players to gain extra time (the deadline was originally February 1) and that he is looking for a buyer who can pay off the club’s debts.