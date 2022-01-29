What can happen if we abuse this type of activity?

Do physical exercise is more than recommended, as it is the best way to carry a Healthy life, control weight Y prevent diseases all types. In addition, it is usually fun and has benefits in our welfare Y mental health.

However, there may be situations in which we abuse exercise, which can have consequences for our body. It is considered a excessive physical exercise when a person exercises above their body’s performance capacity. These people usually obsess over sports or physical activity, regardless of whether this abuse leads to injury or discomfort.

The WHO recommendation is that people between the ages of 18 and 65 should practice 150 minutes of physical exercise per week, or what is the same, about 20 minutes a day guarantee us a healthy and balanced life.

Important factors when doing sports

hanging out with him sport is related to the intensity with which we practice an activity, more than with the time we dedicate to it. When we do sports we must bear in mind the importance of to warm, from hydrate correctly and from to stretch after physical exercise.

In addition, other factors such as the diet, which must be appropriate and consistent with the type of life we ​​lead and the type of exercise we practise; and the break, necessary for our body.

Consequences of abusing physical exercise

In this article we explain some of the consequences of abusing physical exercise.

In the first place, going overboard with sports causes us physical deterioration. Although doing physical exercise on a regular basis helps us stay agile and healthy, abusing it not only causes fractures or sprains, but it can also accelerate cellular aging, which leads to the appearance of diseases. They are often given heart ailments, problems in the joints and a weakening of the immune system.

To all this must be added the risk of suffering injuries, sprains or fractures. For this reason, our physical training must be progressive, so that we increase the time and intensity as our body adapts. Otherwise, if our body is not prepared, we will have a much higher risk of injury.

Among the most frequent injuries among people who train too much is the tendinitis, which occurs when the same movement is repeated for a long time. The muscle strains, or rupture of muscle fibers due to strong stretching, are another of the injuries that usually occur in these cases. The tears or tears of the meniscus They are more serious fractures that can also occur when we lose control of the exercise we do.

An abuse of sport can also cause a loss of the mineral content of the bone, which leads to cases of osteoporosis.

The vigorexia It is another health problem derived from an excessive obsession with physical exercise. In this case, it is a body dysmorphic disorder in which the person is obsessed with developing their muscles in an exaggerated way.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





