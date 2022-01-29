What is a cardiologist? A look at heart specialists

Physicians often dedicate their careers to a specific area of ​​patients, a particular disease or organ system. They can pursue the medical specialty or subspecialty that most interests them by completing a residency after medical school and possibly additional fellowship training. For those who are more intrigued by heart health, cardiology is a great field.

What is a cardiologist? And what do cardiologists do?

In the simplest sense, cardiologists are doctors who work with the heart and blood vessels. They diagnose, treat and work to prevent heart disease: coronary artery disease, heart rhythm abnormalities, congenital heart disease, etc.

In addition, they also act as consultants to other doctors.

Given how widespread heart disease is today, cardiologists are needed more than ever.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women worldwide.

WHAT DOES A CARDIOLOGIST DO?

Most patients see a cardiologist when referred by their primary care physician. They may experience shortness of breath, heart murmurs, electrocardiogram (ECG) changes, or chest pain. A cardiologist can then examine these symptoms to diagnose a condition and create an effective treatment or management plan.

Cardiologists are also involved in more serious cases. Their expertise is necessary for procedures performed by cardiothoracic surgeons. These may include cardiac catheterization, balloon angioplasty, and heart transplants.

Cardiologists work in both outpatient settings and hospitals. When they see a patient, they typically do a physical exam. They may also order some tests, such as EKGs, X-rays, or blood tests.

Depending on the patient, they might recommend or perform an echocardiogram, ambulatory ECG, stress test, or cardiac catheterization.

HOW DO YOU BECOME A CARDIOLOGIST?

Cardiology is a complex discipline, which means that the education and training required is extensive. The first step is to complete a medical program. During this time, they will study and begin the series of medical licensing exams, which they must pass to become a licensed physician.

The next phase is years of internal medicine residency training, at which point you can become board certified in internal medicine.

WHAT ARE SOME DIFFERENT TYPES OF CARDIOLOGISTS?

Cardiology is a vast medical branch that offers many subspecialties. Some of them are:

Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology

Physicians who practice this cardiovascular subspecialty manage cases of advanced heart failure and transplant patients.

Adult congenital heart disease

Doctors who focus on adult congenital heart disease work with patients who have one or more heart defects. As well as in the structures of blood vessels.

clinical cardiac electrophysiology

Physicians who subspecialize in clinical cardiac electrophysiology focus on the management of complex heart rhythm disorders. These specialists perform invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

interventional cardiology

Interventional cardiology involves specialized imaging and diagnostic techniques to evaluate different areas of the cardiovascular system. Many of these procedures are done with a catheter.

Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging

Cardiologists who specialize in advanced imaging have extensive training in advanced cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). And cardiovascular computed tomography (CCT).

