What is the PUK code, what is it for and how to get yours

We tell you everything you need to know about the PUK code of your SIM card.

When you change your telephone operator or when you request a duplicate of your card, your telephone company sends you a new SIM card with two security codes: the PIN and the PUK. The PIN is the 4-digit code that you have to enter on your smartphone to unlock sim card and the PUK is a code that you only need if this is blocked.

On this occasion, we are going to focus on the latter, and we are going to explain, first of all, what exactly is the PUK code and what is it for and, secondly, we are going to detail the different methods there are to find out your PUK code.

What is the PUK code and what is it used for?

The PUK code is an 8-digit key used to unlock your SIM card after it has been locked to wrongly enter your PIN code three times. Therefore, the PUK is not a code that you will use on a daily basis, like the PIN, but you will only need it when you make a mistake when entering the PIN of your SIM card.

The main difference between PIN code and PUK code is that the former is a 4-digit password that you can change from the settings of your Android mobile or iPhone and the second is an eight-digit code that cannot be changed, as each SIM card has a unique PUK.

PUK code is like a master key to unlock your SIM card when it is locked, but you must bear in mind that you always have to enter the original PUK of the card that you have blocked and that, if you enter the wrong PUK code certain number of times, your SIM card will be blocked forever and you will have no choice but to request a duplicate from your operator.

How to know your PUK code

If you have entered your PIN code wrongly three times, you have two methods to find out the PUK code of your SIM card: Checking it on the original SIM package and requesting it from your mobile operator.

Check it in the original package of the SIM

The easiest way to know the PUK code is checking it in the original package of your SIM card, since this code, for security reasons, is not printed on the SIM itself, but on the original package where the card came.

In most SIM card packages both the PIN code and the PUK code they are covered by a silver band that you have to scratch with a coin or something similar so that both keys are exposed.

Request it from your operator

But, if you don’t have the original package of your SIM card at hand, don’t worry, because you can also find out the PUK code requesting it directly from your telephone operator.

Although the process varies from operator to operator, basically you have Four methods to request the PUK code from your phone company:

Logging in to the customer area of your website

of your website Logging into your mobile app

calling the customer service phone

going to one physical store

How to change the SIM PIN code on an Android mobile

So that you have no doubts about the different ways by which you can request the PUK code from your operator, below, we leave you a list with all the ways to request the PUK depending on your telephone company:

Movistar:

Vodafone:

Orange:

Lowy:

O2

Jazztel

simyo

MoreMobile

Yoigo

Pepephone

fine work

digi

Related topics: Mobile

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!