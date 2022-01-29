What is the ‘quantum apocalypse’ and how much does it threaten our way of life – Science – Life

Imagine a world where encrypted secret files are suddenly opened, something known as “the quantum apocalypse.”

Simply put, quantum computers work completely differently than computers developed during the last century. In theory, they could eventually become much faster than current machines.

That means that faced with an incredibly complex and time-consuming problem, like trying to decipher data, where there are multiple permutations running into the billions, a normal computer it would take many years to crack those ciphersif he ever does.

But a future quantum computer could, in theory, do this in only seconds.

Such computers could be capable of solving all sorts of problems for humanity. The UK government is investing in the National Center for Quantum Computing in Harwell, Oxfordshire, in the hope of revolutionizing research in this field.

But there is also a dark side.

data thieves

Several countries, including the US, China, Russia and the UK, are working hard and investing huge sums of money to develop these super-fast quantum computers with a view to gaining a strategic advantage in the cybersphere.

Every day, massive amounts of encrypted data, including yours and mine, are collected without our permission and stored in databasesready for the day when data thieves’ quantum computers are powerful enough to crack them.

“Everything we do over the internet today, from buying things online, to banking, to social media interactions, everything we do is encrypted,” says Harri Owen, chief strategy officer at PostQuantum.

“But once you get a working quantum computer that’s capable of breaking this encryption… you can almost instantly create the ability for whoever developed it to wipe bank accounts, completely shut down government defense systems, deplete wallets of bitcoin”.

It’s a forecast echoed by Ilyas Khan, CEO of the Cambridge and Colorado-based company Quantinuum. “Quantum computers will render most existing encryption methods useless,” he says.

“They are a threat to our way of life.”

quantum test

This sounds completely apocalyptic. So why haven’t we heard more about this?

The answer that this would indeed be the case if precautions were not taken. “If we didn’t do anything to combat it, bad things would happen,” says a Whitehall official who asked not to be identified.

In practice, mitigation efforts are already up and running and have been for a few years.

In the UK, all government data classified as “top secret” is already “post-quantum,” meaning it uses new forms of encryption that researchers hope will be quantum-proof.

Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Intel and IBM are working on solutions, as well as more specialized companies like Quantinuum and Post Quantum.

More importantly, a kind of post-quantum cryptography “beauty pageant” is currently taking place at the US National Institute of Science and Technology outside Washington DC.

The objective is to establish a standardized defense strategy that protects industry, government, academia, and critical national infrastructure against the dangers of the quantum apocalypse.

None of this will be cheap.

Quantum computing is expensive, laborious and generates large amounts of heat. The development of secure quantum algorithms is one of the main security challenges of our time.

But experts say doing nothing is simply not an option.

