What you should know before getting in shape

Moving more can help you live longer.

Exercise is not only good for your body, but it can also help keep your mind sharp.

Older adults don’t have to work out as hard as younger adults when exercising.

Do you want to live independently for as long as possible? Exercising can help you achieve this.

To get back into exercise after a while of not doing it, choose your favorite exercise routine and see if your physical condition is still the same as before.

Yoga, pilates, a treadmill, weight lifting; exercise is exercise, so you should choose your favorite activity and stick to it.

If you have arthritis, exercise will only make the disease worse.

People with chronic health problems should avoid exercising.

