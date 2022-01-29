What’s next for Jorge Sánchez after his knee injury

The American winger was injured in the match between Mexico and Jamaica, so medical tests will be applied to find out the real seriousness of the mishap.

The bad news on the FIFA Date reached America. And it is that as commonly happens, transferring players to National Teams implies a latent risk of some injury and this time it was what happened with Jorge Sanchezwho in the visit of Mexico to Jamaica he suffered an injury to his left knee that made him leave the stadium with a protection.

the plan with Sanchez on the part of the Tricolor is that he was subjected to studies once they returned to our country and that by the way, the knee was deflated. This in order to know the real seriousness of the injury and to know if there was any damage to the ligaments or menisci, since this would imply a possible longer recovery.

It is worth mentioning that the preliminary diagnoses showed a possible ligament strain in the left knee; however, they will wait for the second assessment to make a final judgment regarding the injury, as well as the rehabilitation and low time, which, from the outset, is estimated from three weeks.

It is expected that between today Friday and tomorrow Saturday, Jorge Sanchez be dismissed from the selected team so that he can begin his recovery process with America so that they can recover him as soon as possible on the understanding that he is an important element and habitual holder of Santiago Solari.

Meanwhile in Coapa they will work with possible replacements for Jorge in the following games. One of them is Miguel Layún, who is not unaware of the position and during some games of the last tournament he played there; the other one who can occupy that place is the young man emilio larawho left good feelings in his debut as a central defender last season, but whose natural position is precisely that of right back.