Which students are most likely to get vaccinated?

Medicine and Nursing students in a hospital.

Medical students expressed increased intention to be vaccinated against Covid-19 than Nursing students, according to a study. Of a total of 628 participants who completed the survey, 88.1 percent of Medicine students wanted to be vaccinated, compared to 76.2 percent of Nursing students.

The study aimed to explore the behavioral factors that predict the intention to receive a vaccine against Covid-19 among Medicine and Nursing students using an integrated model that combines the Health belief model and the Theory of Planned Behavior.

Participants were more likely to be willing to be vaccinated if they recorded higher levels of perceived susceptibility, benefits, barriers, cues to action, attitude, self-efficacy, and anticipated regret. Two interaction effects revealed that patients had a higher intention to be vaccinated than nurses and that susceptibility is a predictor of intention to be vaccinated only among nurses.

What are the conclusions of the study?

The study, which was conducted among medical and nursing students over the age of 18 in their clinical stage in Israel between August 27 and September 28, 2020, concludes that both models considered are important to predict the intention to be vaccinated against Covid-19 among students of health knowledge.

These results can help better target intervention programs, based on components of both models, and the findings also highlight the importance of paying attention to a target group of nurses, who expressed low acceptance of the vaccine.