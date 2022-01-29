Why Binance’s entry into Spain is bad news for users

The crypto market is booming and it is one of the main problems that central banks and national regulators have because they are not able to control the movements of citizens. On many occasions we have seen how the CNMV (Securities Market Commission) has warned of the Risks of investing in Bitcoin despite the fact that it is an investment model as legal as investing in fixed or variable income. We all know that cryptocurrencies are very volatile products but that they have a promising future. The underlying reason that causes regulators to try to strike fear among users is that many of the transactions cannot be controlled by the treasury. Currently, if a user makes a purchase on Binance with his credit card, the Treasury knows that he has invested a certain amount in cryptocurrencies, but if that crypto multiplies its value by five and the user does not withdraw the money to his bank account, the Treasury knows absolutely nothing.

Binance is a centralized platform because there is a company behind it that carries out the custody of the assets and also has identified to users with all your data. On the contrary, decentralized exchanges do not require personal information from each user and they are the ones who maintain control of their private keys by carrying out transactions via « peer to peer «. Do you remember eMule or Bittorrent? A user downloaded a file from another client, because in cryptocurrencies bridging the gap is more or less the same when using a decentralized platform. The user who wants to buy generates a buy order and the one who wants to sell launches a sell order. At the moment they cross, the transaction is carried out in the block chain .

Bitcoin has been in fashion for a long time and the so-called “exchange” are becoming more and more common on Spanish smartphones. More than six million people trade with cryptocurrencies in our country and Binance is precisely the most used platform ahead of other giants such as Coinbase or Kucoin. The Chinese company became popular because, despite the fact that it arrived later than Coinbase, it allowed to buy all kinds of altcoins and also allowed to trade futures in a leveraged way.

And what can I do with the money on Binance?

Currently a user who has obtained profitability by investing in cryptos can, for example, have a visa card and buy just about anything you want with your cryptocurrency account. You can also send balance to a decentralized exchange like meta mask and continue carrying out transactions without any type of supervision by the Treasury.

All of this is absolutely legal, but neither the regulatory authorities nor, of course, the most important bodies like it. Just a simple example, The Savior adopted Bitcoin as its official currency a few months ago and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) has already warned it that if it does not change its policy, it will not be eligible to receive funds to alleviate the country’s enormous public debt. And why Bitcoin? The President not only trusts the potential of the blockchain and the decentralized economy, it is that Salvadorans currently pay more than 6 billion dollars a year in bank commissions when they send money to their families from abroad. With Bitcoin this problem directly disappears because there are no intermediaries.

Treasury on the lookout for Binance

The new anti-fraud law prepared by the Tax Agency wants all Spanish cryptocurrency platforms or those based here report all movements of your customers. The treasury will have tall the information on the balance of the coins, as well as any type of operation such as transmission, transfer, exchange, collections or payments. In short, the Treasury will know everything you do and you will have to declare all the movements to avoid a possible sanction. Until now, this measure was only applicable to Spanish platforms, however, Binance has just formalized its request to register with the Bank of Spain to become a regulated company in our country.

The Chinese company sells its decision as good news because it says that the creation of a Spanish subsidiary will promote local talent, carry out educational activities and also show commitment to the country. The reality is that it is a measure imposed by pressure from the Public Treasury that can cause a significant disbandment of users. The legal certainty and regulatory support that Binance sells with its decision has been a jug of cold water for users who will have to analyze other alternatives. And which one is it? Kucoin can be a start.

Do you want to learn how to invest in Cryptocurrencies?

In the ADSLZone Group we have been dedicated to the world of investment for a long time and our BolsaZone platform offers as a service an information channel on cryptocurrencies where all purchase and sale operations are shared. We also have training courses where we explain everything you need to learn to interpret charts through technical analysis or how to use the different platforms. Here is an example of a shared operation on our telegram channel.

Finally, if you want to follow all my operations in the Stock Market or Cryptos you can follow my instagram account where daily I share all my operations through stories. You can also see the report that “El Punto de Mira” issued last Friday where we talk about investment in cryptocurrencies in Spain.