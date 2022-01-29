Why can’t I download Whatsapp Plus apk | Doctor Techno | Magazine

How can you achieve the download without problems.

WhatsApp Plus is a hacked or altered version of the official application, whose APK version 18.40.0 of 2022 is now available. We tell you step by step how to enjoy the “improvements” offered by this instant messaging application.

WhatsApp Plus has a huge range of customization: more emojis, backgrounds, menus, new call options and video calls.

Why can’t I install WhatsApp Plus?

There are several reasons why the app may not be able to install successfully on some device. This error may be related to the activation of some tools on the cell phone. Follow these steps to fix it.

– Enter settings or tools of the cell phone.

– Look for the option that says applications. Select the first.

– Several options will appear for you to validate. There you must give the authorization for the hidden files to be displayed.

– When you finish this part, look for the application and the Web.WhatsApp folder, this appears when you have uninstalled the original version. Find it and remove it from your device.

– Finally, install the WhatsApp Plus APK and access your account with your cell phone number.

The risks of using WhatsApp Plus

In WhatsApp’s terms of service it is expressly stated that “unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp”. Because they violate the user’s security and privacy standards. (I)