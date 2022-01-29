William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: their unstable love story | Famous

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez have maintained a intermittent relationship over 19 years, which has been surrounded by separations, reconciliations and alleged infidelities on the part of the actor. Although they never married, they started a family with their two children: Christopher and Kailey.
On the night of January 27, the Cuban allegedly announced in his Instagram stories his breakup with the mother of his children. However, the soap opera star allegedly deleted the message, but later revealed that he was “ready for the new chapter in his life.”
Their love story began on television
William and Elizabeth met in 2002 when they participated in the reality show ‘Protagonistas de telenovela’, where they later fell in love.
Almost four years later they became parents of Christopher Alexander in 2006 and two years later the first scandal between the couple for alleged infidelity arose.
The beginning of a history of alleged infidelities
William Levy arrived in Mexico in 2007 and a year later he got his first leading role in a telenovela in ‘Cuidado con el Ángel’, a story in which he starred with Maite Perroniwith whom he was romantically related, something they always denied.
In 2009 the couple separated, at which time the Cuban starred in ‘Sortilegio’ with Jacqueline Bracamontes, an actress with whom he had a brief romance: “The truth now we are no longer together. However, we feel calm, “Levy told TVyNovelas magazine at the time regarding his breakup with Elizabeth.
Although at the time Jacky and William denied it, in 2017 the actress confirmed it in her autobiography ‘The catwalk of my life’. “He had told me, ‘I’m not with my wife, we’re separated,’ and that’s why we were dating, like seeing what was happening“He told Primer Impacto. But knowing that Elizabeth was expecting the actor’s second child, he decided to end it.
At the end of the recordings of ‘Sortilegio’, Gutiérrez and Levy resumed their relationship and in 2010 Kailey was born.
Elizabeth Gutierrez breaks up with William Levy
The second separation took place in May 2011, the actress of Mexican origin sent a press release to report that she had broken up with the Cuban and said that it was a difficult decision to make, “but I owe myself respect above all as a person, woman and mother”.
“I want to make public knowledge that I have made the decision to end the relationship that I have had for eight years with William Levy. I always stood by William’s side, despite persistent rumors, to which I played down, because then I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union. I am determined to end this relationship for the sake of my children and myself.”
Three months later, in August 2011, the couple gave themselves a new opportunity.
William allegedly was unfaithful with Ximena Navarrete
In 2014 rumors emerged that the Cuban had a relationship with the former Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, her leading partner in ‘The Tempest’. In December of that year Elizabeth and William separated again.
“Any decision we make as a couple is between us. I only ask for respect for her and for my children,” the protagonist of “Triunfo del amor” told People en Español.
At the end of 2015, the couple went on vacation with their children and in February 2016 they announced that they were together again: “I think that in any couple the fundamental thing is support each othergive wings to the other to fly, to grow […] In any couple that it is fundamental, admiration and giving space to the other to growbe a support rather than a hindrance,” Elizabeth Gutiérrez told People en Español.
Suspicion of a new rupture
In 2019 Levy premiered the film ‘In the arms of a murderer’, an event to which they arrived separately and the Cuban hinted that they were not well. According to People en Español, the actor arrived alone and when asked about the mother of his children, he answered seriously: “I think it will come after a while, I don’t know”.
Rumors that they were no longer a couple continued until 2020, as they no longer shared photos together on networks, nor did they attend events as they did before.
This 2022 could be the year they put an end to their relationship of almost two decades.