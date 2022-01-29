William Levy announces his breakup with Elizabeth Gutiérrez

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Mexico Agency

After almost 20 years of life as a couple, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez decided to put an end to their relationship, or so it seemed when the actor shared a message announcing their final breakup.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship…” read one of the Instagram stories shared from the Cuban actor’s account and despite the unexpectedness of the statement, Levy continued his message assuring that he and Elizabeth would be on good terms.

“But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents to our children. That will never change,” he wrote.

However, shortly after uploading the text, William decided to delete the image, without considering that despite only having shared it for a few seconds, several Internet users managed to capture the publication.

This would be the third time that the couple, who began their romance since 2003, raises rumors of separation since the first time that the producer also announced that he was ending his marriage, it was in 2008, amid rumors of infidelity with Maite Perroni, with whom she worked in the telenovela “Cuidado con el Ángel”.

For her part, Elizabeth, 42, would have assured in 2011 that she was ending her relationship with the father of her children after rumors of an alleged romance between William and Bárbara Mori.

The native of Cuba and the Mexican-American actress are joined by two children in common, Christopher Levy, who was born in 2006 and Kailey Levy, who was conceived in 2010.

Until now Willam has not denied or reaffirmed his statement while Elizabeth Gutiérrez has remained totally silent.

