William Levy announces their separation and Carmen Villalobos says: “After the storm comes calm”

William Levy announced yesterday, apparently his separation with Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Minutes later the publication in his stories was deleted. Although the news has spread like wildfire, neither of them has made an official statement. However, the gossip is already there. He after all this scandal just uploaded a new story in which he says he is ready to start a new chapter in his life.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez, for her part, remains silent.

But now that this has been said, many have begun to speculate and wonder what could have happened between them. Until now they had remained a firm and solid couple. Despite all the separation rumors. However, there are those who have begun to remember the rumors that arose after William starred in the remake of “Café con Aroma de Mujer” in Colombia.

They said that William and Carmen Villalobos had had a lot of chemistry, which was missed when seeing it with Laura Londoño, who was the protagonist of this story with the Cuban, while Carmen was only the antagonist. And remembering the original story, it was with her that Sebastián Vallejo had no chemistry or familiarity. On the contrary, the rejection was and always was palpable, since he always and always reacted only and exclusively to his “seagull”.

After the soap opera even it was said that Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo, her husband, had problems. Rumors that were dismissed, but now resurface.

The last publication of the Colombian, to this day, reads as follows: “The most beautiful thing in life is to feel proud of who you are and what you have become over the years! Knowing that as it is you have been able to with everything and you will always be able to. After the storm comes calm my beautiful people. Happy Friday”.

But although many want to imply some hidden romance, it must be remembered that William and Carmen Villalobos have worked together in the past and that has only united them, always, a beautiful friendship and working relationship.

