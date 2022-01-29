William Levy consents to his fans with a photo in which he shows off his great body

William Levy consented to his fans with a photo in which he appears showing off his toned body. The post quickly filled with comments praising the actor.

The Cuban is currently enjoying the success of “Café con aroma de mujer” and working on his next project, “Montecristo”, a series based on the work of Alejandro Dumas that will be set in Havana, Miami and Madrid.

In this new production based on “The Count of Monte Cristo,” William Levy will give life to the main character, Alejandro Montecristo, originally named Edmund Dantes. The actor claimed to be very happy to play this role, as it is one of his favorite characters.

William Levy lights up social media

The actor from soap operas such as “Triunfo del amor” and “Sortilegio” prepares for his role as Alejandro Montecristo and shows off his long gray beard. “Kisses to all. Always grateful for all his love. I love them. And I send a hug to the brothers”, the Cuban wrote.

Although what the actor’s fans mainly noticed were William Levy’s marked pectorals and they filled him with all kinds of compliments such as: “I just woke up and meet such a Greek God”, “Apart from being beautiful, you are a very good person. I adore you” Y “More handsome impossible”.