Winter Storm Decorates Our Area in White – NBC New York

10 photos

1/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Snow covers Times Square in New York City amid a winter storm hitting the East Coast on January 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



2/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Snow covers Times Square in New York City amid a winter storm hitting the East Coast on January 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



3/10

STONY BROOK, NY – JANUARY 29: A father walks his dog and plays with his daughter on a sled during a major snow storm on January 29, 2022 in Stony Brook, New York. A powerful storm from the northeast brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds that caused widespread power outages across much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coastline. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)



4/10

STONY BROOK, NY – JANUARY 29: A woman pulls her car out of the snow during a major snowstorm on January 29, 2022 in Stony Brook, New York. A powerful storm from the northeast brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds that caused widespread power outages across much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coastline. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)



5/10

SETAUKET, NY – JANUARY 29: Crews clean a supermarket parking lot on Route 25 during a major snow storm on January 29, 2022 in Setauket, New York. A powerful storm from the northeast brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds that caused widespread power outages across much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coastline. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)



6/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: People walk through Brooklyn before sunrise as a winter storm brings heavy snow, sub-zero temperatures and high winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City. With a state of emergency declared in New York and New Jersey, much of the Northeast is expected to get more than a foot of snow through Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



7/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Traffic moves through Lower Manhattan in the pre-dawn hours as a winter storm brings heavy snow, sub-zero temperatures and strong winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in the New York City. With a state of emergency declared in New York and New Jersey, much of the Northeast is expected to get more than a foot of snow through the day on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



8/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: People shovel snow in Lower Manhattan before dawn as a winter storm brings heavy snow, sub-zero temperatures and high winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City . With a state of emergency declared in New York and New Jersey, much of the Northeast is expected to get more than a foot of snow through the day on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



9/10

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: People walk through Brooklyn before sunrise as a winter storm brings heavy snow, sub-zero temperatures and strong winds to the area on January 29, 2022 in New York City. With a state of emergency declared in New York and New Jersey, much of the Northeast is expected to get more than a foot of snow through the day on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



10/10