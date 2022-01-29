Yanet García exhibits her statuesque figure with a daring brown transparent body

The Mexican “Climate Girl”, Yanet Garcia, is unstoppable and to continue with his resounding success, he once again shared a sensual video within the OnlyFans exclusive content platform, where he attracted thousands of looks by posing with a sassy lingerie set that left more than one with their mouths open.

However, it was through his official Instagram profile, where he shared a brief preview of what his true fans will be able to enjoy. And it is that, although the recording lasts a few seconds, the Monterrey reappeared modeling a revealing brown bodysuit, whose transparencies ended up raising the temperature.

As if this were not enough, it has also become one of the most successful publications, accumulating 2 million views so far, which would confirm that it is one of the favorite celebrities within this virtual community.

Walking in front, profile and back to the camera, she was seen making sensual movements, with which the 31-year-old actress ended up winning the hearts of a large number of admirers who sent her congratulatory messages for maintaining a spectacular body. in addition to the usual proposals of all kinds.

Of course, he also gave away one more postcard in which, posing with the same set of clothes, he showed off his beautiful face while staring into the lens.

The heated garments are a constant within this social profile, as an example of this is one of his most recent publications, with which he welcomed the weekend posing with another black bodysuit, with which he again left the view of her 14 and a half million followers her stylized figure while posing from a chair in a daring pose.

