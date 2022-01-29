Yolanda Andrade goes overboard and makes Celia Lora tremble | PHOTO

In the most recent broadcast of the program they host Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andradethe daughter of the rocker and founder of TRI, Alex Lora, made her appearance, the controversial Celia Lorato talk about their current projects and from what we can see they had a great time, so much so that the playmate got a good memory from Andrade.

During the recording of the program, the host of the program could not resist the temptation and took the initiative to grab a lora breastthis initiative did not make a dent in the young model and influencer and on the contrary, he smiled for the photo that was shared on social networks and that went viral in a few minutes on the internet.

The photograph in which the three women appear very smiling during a break in the broadcast of unicablewent viral and notes the friendship that both women have had for a long time, the sinaloense He gets along quite well with the Lora family and when he can, he gives himself the opportunity to greet each other in this effusive way without any claims being involved.

Yesterday I was recording @montseyjoetv with these beautiful dolls that I love with all my soul and have known for more than 20 years, they are the best I am always very happy to see them ?????? @montserrat33 & @yolandaamor don’t miss out soon #mojoe at @canalunicable #unicable #xew #mexico #cdmx

Jealousy and claims

Andrade For his part, he responded in the post shared on Instagram with a message “a big heart” for Celia and the approval of dozens of users of both in Instagram, in addition to about 50 thousand hearts of likes and hot and positive comments towards the two by other users.

lizbethrodriguezoficial Hey why is he grabbing my belongings??

Among one of those comments also came the “jealousy”, the young driver Lizbeth Rodríguezalso sent a greeting and asked for explanations from Andrade for taking “his belongings”.

In the end, the two friends and Montserrat They invited their followers not to miss the broadcast they recorded and which will soon see the light of day through the cable signal.

