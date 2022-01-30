8 reasons to always have a VPN activated

The short answer to Do I have to leave my VPN on at all times? Is if. VPNs offer greater online security so having it always on will protect you from data leaks and cyber attacks, whether it be malware or ransomware. However, a public WiFi network can be accessed by intruders such as IPS or unwanted advertisers. A VPN hides our location by connecting you to a remote server so that no one can know what websites you are browsing. In addition, NordVPN also has many other Additional functions What CyberSec or KillSwitch, which aims to provide more additional layers of protection. We are going to look at 8 times when you should have your VPN turned on.

1. When using public WiFi

It must be borne in mind that public WiFi is not encrypted thus making it accessible to hackers who can easily steal your personal information. What encryption does is protect and secure everything you do online by scrambling your traffic. Luckily, using NordVPN encrypts your public WiFi connection.

The strong encryption algorithms, in addition to hiding online activity, protect you against cybercriminals who try to intercept the connection and steal personal information. A very common attack on public WiFi is when the hacker sets up a WiFi network very similar to the one you expect to find when you want to connect in a public place like a shopping center or an airport. Malicious networks that could steal your personal information and even your bank details.

2. In countries with Internet restrictions

In some countries, Internet access has a low level of freedom and severe restrictions. In some cases, they even impose punishments for accessing certain content, even leading to imprisonment.

Some VPNs have additional protections for these threats. For example, NordVPN’s Kill Switch feature shuts down the Internet connection in the event that the VPN connection suddenly stops.

3. When sending confidential data

Cybercriminals can intercept our Internet connection at any time, but with VPN encryption your traffic will be hidden from possible third party eyes, which is very useful if you need to bank while you are on the go.

It is clear that credit card attacks are one of the most worrying attacks today. During the pandemic this practice has intensified fiercely. What’s more, the dark web it is full of credit card details that are often exchanged by hackers in exchange for a few dollars.

In what is known as a man-in-the-middle attack, the hacker positions himself between your device and the Internet connection to steal the information in transit. Banks always have their websites encrypted, so your data should be safe, but this is not always the case. When we are connected to a public Wi-Fi network and make payment transactions on a website without encryption, our data can be stolen and intercepted.

4. To avoid bandwidth limitation

Sometimes IPS tend to slow down user traffic. This is motivated because some do not have enough resources to deal with the transmission and games 24 hours a day every day of the year. By using a VPN, an IPS will not see what you are doing, so you will be less likely to experience slowing down of your connection.

5. When there is no HTTPS extension

Not all websites are equally secure, some do not yet use an HTTPS extension and still maintain the old HTTP. HTTPS using the TLS protocol to encrypt data that travels between users and a website.

HTTPS only encrypts the connection between the website and us, while the VPN encrypts all of our connections. As a general rule, HTTPS encryption is usually weaker than that of a VPN. Furthermore, NordVPN CyberSec will warn you before entering a malicious website so you are protected in all circumstances.

6. To bypass firewalls

Firewalls have the function of control, limit or even block the information that passes. A feature that helps protect the network from malicious activities. The study or work centers, as a general rule, have a firewall to protect other users on the network. Users are detected by the IP address of their devices, but sometimes that IP address changes and firewalls can react by blocking access.

A VPN allows you to bypass firewalls by connecting to servers located in other countries. NordVPN allows connection to 59 countries around the world, among which are the United States, Australia, Germany or India among others.

7. In order to avoid annoying ads

NordVPN will protects from unwanted advertising to make the browsing experience smoother and more enjoyable. The personalized advertisements that appear on social networks or on the websites that we browse related to our interests and searches become very annoying. What a VPN does is hide our online activity, so having it activated will make those ads stop bothering us.

NordVPN’s CyberSec feature will also protect you against malicious advertisements and websites known to phishing attackers and malware hosting. Clicking on malicious ads may cause us to download malware or viruses onto our devices and may succeed in stealing our personal information.

8. Browse privately

We can have a VPN activated simply in order to have private browsing. Your IPS records every website you visit and unknown third parties can track everything you do online.

When we use a VPN, the connection to the Internet is through the VPN’s private, encrypted servers instead of your ISP’s unencrypted servers. All you have to do is download NordVPN and fire up the app to start browsing privately.

On the other hand, keep in mind that there is a big difference between using a VPN and browsing privately. The private browsing tabs They ensure that the websites we visit are not stored in the browsing history of the device we are using. However, the activity may be viewed by our ISP and third parties.

When to turn off your VPN

Although it is recommended never to turn off the VPN, there are some exceptions. The constantly high connection speed is one of them. Internet speed is vital in certain situations such as playing online or downloading files in bulk. VPNs can sometimes slow you down by creating an encrypted tunnel to connect you to a remote server, which requires additional traffic resources.

However, NordVPN offers exceptionally high speeds so you may not notice a difference. It is important to make sure that your VPN service does not store your data and has a wide selection of servers. If you’re looking to get blazing-fast speeds and a simple, easy-to-use interface, try NordVPN now with a 68% discount on the 2-year plan.