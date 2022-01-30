A winter storm blankets New York in white

More than 4,600 flights have been canceled this Saturday due to the powerful snow storm, described as a bomb cyclone, which has hit the northeastern United States since Friday with temperatures well below zero degrees Celsius and strong winds.

MF Peter Foley / EFE

The storm has caused chaos in transport and power cuts that affect an area inhabited by 70 million people. Cities such as New York and Boston were the most affected by this storm that on Saturday morning intensified into a “bomb cyclone”, characterized by the explosive power of rapid drops in atmospheric pressure.

Cold alerts have even reached Florida, where iguanas have been observed falling from trees due to low temperatures.