Addictions? The reasons why Marc Anthony wore black glasses while married to JLO

It was in 2004, when Jennifer López and Marc Anthony became one of the most beloved couples in the entire music industry, as well as one of the most important duos in the world.

Their love was consolidated with the birth of their twins, Emme and Max, but their marriage lasted only 10 years, but they have always maintained a very good friendship and have shared that they are still a family.

And it is that their relationship not only left hundreds of anecdotes, stories and experiences, added to some secrets that are only now beginning to come to light with great impact on social networks.

It should be noted that the couple was always characterized by being one of the most fashionable, because they were just standing out in the center of the world of music and acting.

One of them involves the situation that the interpreter of Puerto Rican origin had to go through in the first years of his relationship with the New York actress.

The couple met in 2004 when JLo approached him to ask for his help with the song “Sway”, a piece of music that is part of the soundtrack of the movie ‘Shall We Dance?’

It should be noted that at some point in the relationship, the couple tried to remain as reserved as possible, so their appearances in public could show a curiosity: Marc’s dark glasses.

The famous tried on more than one occasion to go unnoticed, what very few imagine is that they would never succeed and the singer finally explains the reason for his glasses.

Addictions?

It’s been almost 10 years since they broke up and until now, the singer shared through the blog “Celebrity Life” that he never took off his dark glasses for some reason.

The reason seems to be that Jennifer López did not like some indefinite aspect of Anthony without the glasses, so when they went out together before the cameras, she made him put on dark glasses because he argued that something in his eyes did not fit him.

“Jennifer did not allow him to go out without his glasses, he told him something about his eyes. That always bothered him, but initially he thought it was like an image design,” confessed a close friend of the singer.

