Addictions? The reasons why Marc Anthony wore black glasses while married to JLO

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

It was in 2004, when Jennifer López and Marc Anthony became one of the most beloved couples in the entire music industry, as well as one of the most important duos in the world.

Their love was consolidated with the birth of their twins, Emme and Max, but their marriage lasted only 10 years, but they have always maintained a very good friendship and have shared that they are still a family.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Neither sad nor wishful. Elizabeth Gutiérrez reacts on Instagram and looks spectacular

Smiling. Happy. Calm. Beautiful. Sexy. Elizabeth Gutierrez just posted in a video on Instagram and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved