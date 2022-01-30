Agustina Cherri’s farewell to her daughter Muna Pauls: she will live in New York

Through their stories of Instagram, Agustina Cherri uploaded a video in which you can see how they swab Muna Pauls before traveling, and asks: “Are you nervous?”. When asked by her mother, the little girl nods between laughs.

Then, in another of his stories, agustina cherri uploaded a video of Muna Pauls already in Ezeiza about to embark for New York. In his story of Instagram, the actress of the thirteen He also wrote: “Happy trip my girl”.

The story that came up Agustina Cherri about her daughter Muna Pauls

What will Muna study?

The idea is to join the study program of Go Broadway, which is a school that receives people from all over the world.

After a period of time closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was confirmed that they reopen their doors to receive all applicants for theater actors: “We are excited to resume travel with all possible precautions. Broadway is 100% and properly handling the context Covid, we aim to work in the same line”.

It is worth noting that Muna Pauls Cherry, the daughter of Gaston Pauls Y agustina cherri, will live this new experience that other Argentine artists have already done, such as: Franco Massini, actor of the newly released Rebel in Netflix, Florencia Otero, Angela Torres, Vida Spinetta, German Tripel, Candela Vetrano Y Emilia Attias.

