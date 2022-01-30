Agustina Cherri’s farewell to her daughter Muna Pauls: she will live in New York

Through their stories of Instagram, Agustina Cherri uploaded a video in which you can see how they swab Muna Pauls before traveling, and asks: “Are you nervous?”. When asked by her mother, the little girl nods between laughs.

Then, in another of his stories, agustina cherri uploaded a video of Muna Pauls already in Ezeiza about to embark for New York. In his story of Instagram, the actress of the thirteen He also wrote: “Happy trip my girl”.

agustina-cherri-history.jpg The story that Agustina Cherri uploaded about her daughter Muna Pauls

What will Muna study?

The idea is to join the study program of Go Broadway, which is a school that receives people from all over the world.

After a period of time closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was confirmed that they reopen their doors to receive all applicants for theater actors: “We are excited to resume travel with all possible precautions. Broadway is 100% and properly handling the context Covid, we aim to work in the same line”.

It is worth noting that Muna Pauls Cherry, the daughter of Gaston Pauls Y agustina cherri, will live this new experience that other Argentine artists have already done, such as: Franco Massini, actor of the newly released Rebel in Netflix, Florencia Otero, Angela Torres, Vida Spinetta, German Tripel, Candela Vetrano Y Emilia Attias.