Alicia Machado defined how the man who wants to be with her has to be after her breakup with Roberto Romano

In full promotion of “Yes I am Kbrona”, the work that will be presented in various cities in the United States, Mexico and Latin America, Alicia Machado he also has time to answer about love.

The Venezuelan actress spoke with the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, where she told details of this new project, but also talked about what her time in the reality show “La casa de losa celebrities” left her. First, he said that he kept his word and bought his mother a house in the US with the prize he won.

Then he answered the question about his break with Roberto Romano, with whom he established a relationship in “The House of Celebrities”, but which did not last outside the confinement. Alicia Machado assured that “reality shows are very difficult, love”, as “They are emotionally very complicated television formats for those of us who participate in them”, as an explanation of the link he generated with the Mexican actor.

In addition, the Venezuelan said that currently she and Roberto Romano, who a few days ago He said that with the actress “we are very good, I love her very much and both she and I, we only wish each other well”They are neither friends nor in contact.

Of course, Alicia Machado seems ready to quickly turn the page and told how the man who wants to conquer her and be with her in a relationship has to be.

“I have to be with a man who is an alpha male… triple A”, sentenced.

Watch Alicia Machado’s interview with “Al Rojo Vivo”