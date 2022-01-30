Alicia Machado: what she bought with the prize of The house of the famous | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAME

The reality showthe house of the famous”, which captivated millions of fans in various countries, left the winner to Alicia Machado, who ultimately walked away with a juicy amount of prize money, which she could have used on anything she preferred.

After several months in which nothing was known about the award that the Venezuelan won, thousands of viewers of that reality show were curious about what she would have done with so much money.

And it is that, as we will remember, she made a promise about what she was going to do with everything she was awarded. Could it be that he respected his word or finally decided to do something else different?

Alicia Machado was the winner of Telemundo’s “The House of the Famous”. (Photo: Getty Images)

WHAT DID ALICIA MACHADO BUY WITH THE PRIZE?

In an interview with Rodner Figueroa for the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, Alicia Machado told a little about her experience in the reality show and what she did with the money she earned while there.

According to her words, she kept her word and bought a house for her mother, just as she had promised. What’s more, the interview was being recorded at the new property.

However, that was not all he bought because, with what was left over, he said he bought a few shoes.

“I feel blessed, she is very happy. But my mom is a big girl, she is a magical woman, my mom is something wonderful, I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for her. He hasn’t seen his house yet, but he’s coming soon.”, Held.

RESULTS OF “THE HOUSE OF FAMOUS”

Alicia Machado: 40,586,129 votes.

Manelyk González: 8,774,081 votes.

Kelvin Rentería: 8,419,382 votes.

Cristina Eustace: 3 881344 votes.

Pablo Montero: 969,737 votes.

HOW MUCH MONEY DID ALICIA MACHADO EARN IN “THE HOUSE OF FAMOUS”?

Machado managed to rise as the winner after receiving more than 40 million votes from the viewing public, leaving behind the Mexican influencer Manelyk, who won second place.

Leaving the facilities of “The House of Celebrities”, the Venezuelan arrived at the Telemundo set where the host Héctor Sandarti, his family and the reality show participants who were eliminated along the way were waiting for him and thus celebrate the cash prize.

After being crowned the winner of “The House of Celebrities”, Alicia Machado took home the sum of 200 thousand dollars, with which she could fulfill her mother’s dream of buying her a house.