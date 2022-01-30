All about the rumors of Yalitza Aparicio’s wedding

In 2018, after having starred in the movie “Roma”, Yalitza Aparicio rose to fame and his life changed completely. Since then, she has not stopped being the center of attention for rumors, gossip, praise and criticism.

The most recent rumor, which began to gain a lot of strength, was that the Oaxacan actress had had a wedding in secret. Everything escalated until, finally, she was the one in charge of clarifying whether it was true or not.

Did Yalitza Aparicio get married?

“With many, husband, divorced, lovers… many! Give me the information and I’ll tell you who. Now I have lost my ground and humility so much that I didn’t even invite myself to my wedding, I didn’t know, but hey, next”. was what he answered Yalitza Aparicio before the rumors of his supposed wedding.

With her response, she made it completely clear that, for the moment, she is still a single woman and, incidentally, took the opportunity to make an ironic reference to all those who claim that fame has gone to her head. Above all, she answers journalists who claim that she does not want to give them interviews.

And he went on to say: “No, I’m not running away from you, you scare me and I’ve told you, I’ve never run away from you, it’s just that when I see that everything is getting out of control and that the jerks begin among yourselves and the people who are with me can be affected too, or they have left, and many times that is not even talked about, as they have been hit, I say ‘no, I prefer to avoid it’.

Finally, answering the question about the alleged fortune he received for his participation in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, he said: “Pass me the information, now everyone knows my life and when I read it it’s like: ‘oh, wow, I didn’t know that’, curious facts, I have to investigate more about my life”.

Who is Yalitza Aparicio’s partner?

Currently, no couple is known to Yalitza Aparicio, The only boyfriend we knew she had was André Montes, who, although she did not confirm it, had many photos on her official Instagram account that left their love relationship in evidence.

But, during 2020, everything changed. Information came to light that left the aforementioned in a very bad light, because his ex-partner assured that he was violent and an irresponsible father. After these statements, both André Montes and Yalitza Aparicio deleted all the images in which they could be seen together.

When do you think love will knock on the door again? Yalitza Aparicio?