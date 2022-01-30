All that is at stake in the Australian Open final

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

This Sunday something more than a Grand Slam final is played. Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be the protagonists of a match that could go down in history thanks to the numbers and records that are at stake.

First of all, there are two statistics that will mark a turning point in this sport. Whatever the outcome, one of the two is going to happen. In the event that the Spaniard is consecrated, he will be crowned the maximum winner of Grand Slam titles with 21, beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. This would mark a slight and insignificant advantage over who is the best of the Big 3.

What’s more she would join them and Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova as the only players in the Open Era to win at least two titles at each of the Grand Slams.

On the other hand, if the Russian comes out victorious, in addition to equaling the mark of Marat Safin and Yevgeny Kafelnikov with 2 Majors under his arms, he would lead his country to draw as many major titles as Argentina (6 – Vilas (4), Gaudio (1) and Del Potro (1)).

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev are about to play the match of their lives with a host of records to break. Getty

Like little, would cut Novak Djokovic’s hegemony of 82 consecutive weeks (since February 3, 2020) at the helm of the men’s ATP ranking. He would also be the first tennis player outside the Big 4 to reach this position since Andy Roddick when he did it on November 3, 2003.