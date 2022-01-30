All the details of the commitment of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

Through social media posts, Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral, A few days ago, they publicly recounted the romance they had. But now, apparently, they are going for much more and have already announced their commitment. They left everyone speechless!

It should be remembered that the rumors of a possible courtship between Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral They began to resonate strongly at the beginning of 2022. Everything happened while they were caught together and unexpectedly by paparazzi. At that time, they had only known each other for 4 days and they had no problem confirming their romance.

However, as if the news was not fresh yet, now they were more in love than ever on social networks and surprised their fans with the confirmation of their relationship. commitment.

They also announced that together they had been working very well and, as a consequence, they will release a song on February 14, the day of celebration of lovers, more popularly recognized for being Valentine’s Day.

But well, said news does not compare with the surprise of the new revelation they made about the status of their relationship. His commitment It is no longer a rumour, but rather a certainty: “There is a wedding gentlemen” said the singer.

The commitment of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

It was precisely during the night of January 26, that Yailin shared, through her Instagram, several videos wearing her huge diamond ring. Then, in a post on her feed, the singer posted another video, but that one left everyone speechless. There Anuel was seen placing a brilliant ring on his finger. Meanwhile, the young woman showed the luxurious jewel, she said: “Already engaged, there is a wedding, gentlemen.”

In said publication, he also wrote: “Life is a ?? we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised!!!!!!!!”. The message was not only accompanied by an emoji of a ring, but also with the emojis of a groom and a bride with their veil and wedding dress.

The singer of “Leather” not satisfied with everything, shared another video where only her hand and the ring are seen. He did it in the stories of Instagram with the song of ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.

Without a doubt, Yailin was always happy and showing off its new jewel in its maximum splendor. In other images, the confirmation of her commitment could be seen, since she wrote “Engaged” and followed by another emoji of a ring and a woman in her wedding dress.

For its part, Anuel hasn’t done any of that. Nor has he confirmed said commitment that expressly says that he asked his girlfriend to marry him. However, from his Instagram he shared the video of his girlfriend while wearing the ring and added many emojis of hearts.

Do you think there will be a wedding soon between Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral?