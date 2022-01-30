Alleged death of Mia Khalifa causes concern among her fans

It immediately went viral the former actress had died , however it was a mistake, since she kept posting photos and stories on her account Instagram.

“ In memory of Mia Khalifa . We hope that the loved ones of Mia Khalifa find solace by visiting his profile to remember and commemorate his life”, reads the message.

fans of Mia Khalifa showed their concern in social networks, because in the official Facebook page of the actress the status of your page was changed and the “In Memoriam” , a way of condolence when someone dies.

This change in the configuration of your Facebook She created confusion among her followers and those who hate her, so the comments regarding the now influencer were immediate.

Meanwhile, the beauty posted stories on instagram jnext to his pet and fixing his hair in a beauty salon.

Khalifa rose to fame thanks to his adult tapes that angered the terrorist organization ISIS; Some time later, the girl shared that this industry is abusive and she did not receive any profit for her work.

READ: Singer Jhay Cortez defends his relationship with Mia Khalifa: “I’m happy”

This is not the first time they circulate Rumors about Khalifa’s death.

As reported by the media The Sun, in 2020 a message emerged on Twitter that stated: “Shocking…. Mia Khalifa committed suicide. Rest in peace”.

The actress was not silent and denied that rumor. “Please don’t think I’m not aware that every single one of my friends hasn’t sent sympathy flowers yet. I see you all, idiots ”, sentenced the influencer at that time.