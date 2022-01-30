AMD lowers its Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X by up to $100, the Alder Lake effect?

It sounds strange to talk about this in the case of Intel, but the Alder Lake processors came with a great price-performance ratio, surpassing single-core and matching higher-cost Ryzen processors in multi-core, being an excellent option for gaming and productivity. Apparently this had an impact on the level of sales of AMD, which despite continuing to sell more than Intel, is making bigger and bigger offers on its processors, discounting up to US$100 on its Ryzen 7 5800X.

Currently on Amazon the Ryzen 7 5800X is $100 off its base price of $449.99, costing a total of $349.99. In turn, the Ryzen 5 5600X is priced at US $ 259.99, a discount of US $ 50 compared to US $ 309.99 that it usually costs.

The company is also offering discounts on other CPUs such as the Ryzen 5000G or the Ryzen 9 5000, although the most prominent are these discounts on the two mentioned models since they are the most popular when it comes to gaming.

Even with this discount, Intel still maintains a slight advantage. The Core i5-12400F is not in stock, but the Core i5-12400 is $209, and adding the $189 for a Gigabyte B660M AORUS PRO AX motherboard leaves us with a total cost of $398 for the motherboard + CPU combo. On the AMD side, we have $259 of the Ryzen 5 5600X plus $169 of a Gigabyte B550M AORUS PRO P motherboard, so the combo is $428, $30 more than the Intel combo, which it would be even cheaper with the i5-12400F.

The point in favor of the AMD processor is that many users only have to upgrade the processor as they already have an AM4 motherboard, while for the Intel processor, it is necessary to also buy a new motherboard. In this way, for those who have an AM4 motherboard, the Ryzen 5 5600X is the best option, while for those who have to renew everything, the i5-12400 is the best option.

What do you think about these discounts on the prices of the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X? Would you like to see similar discounts in your country?