América Femenil thrashed Atlético de San Luis 4-1 with a double by Katty Martínez

The azulcremas prevailed with category as visitors and although they had complications in the first half, they got a fair score.

It seems that the yellow Ferrari has finally started. Women’s America He got into the field this afternoon Alfonso Lastras Stadium to be measured at Athletic Saint Louis to seek to return to the path of victory and they did so, but doing so categorically, as expected with the squad armed for the azulcremas.

The match was loaded on one side. The Eagles They were in charge of handling the process of the match by constantly looking for the Potosi area and insisting in all possible ways and the scoreboard finally opened through a corner kick where Janelly Farías joined the attack to define with a well-placed header.

Despite the advantage, a play outside the script of the match was presented in a free kick in which Renata Masciarelli came out to clear fists, but left a ball for Magdalena Zepeda take a lob shot that ended up going into an empty goal because the cream goalkeeper couldn’t return.

For the second half, the game turned into an Americanist monologue where Scarlett Camberos and Sarah Luebbert got tired of overflowing on the wings, but the actions did not finish finding the potosina door, so time passed without the parity being broken.

As the match neared its final stretch, Luebbert He showed off his imbalance again and was swept at the wrong time inside the area that was marked as a penalty. From the spot, Katty Martínez took the ball to define with power and placement the goal that gave the advantage to the Millions.

That goal opened the way for the local defense to break and the landslide came. The third put Daniela Espinosa by a cross header, preceded by a measured center of Jocelyn Orejel, who this time participated as a left back,

Finally, prickly She changed the role and this time she was an assistant when fighting a ball inside the area, taking it from the back of saint Louis in a play that ended with half a goal for Katty Martinez, who only had to push the ball to the bottom to put the final 4-1.

Now America will receive next Monday Necaxa on the field of Aztec stadium with the slogan of repeating at home what was done as a visitor.