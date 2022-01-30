Andrés García: I am prepared to die | Showbiz 123

By: William Guzman P.

At 80 years of age, two failed marriages, serious health problems, countless romances and a fortune that still has no heirs, Andrés García, who faces loneliness without nostalgia or sadness, calmly awaits death. In fact, he claims to be prepared to receive it at the time God decides. “

“I am preparing myself because it is a natural process, I don’t want to fall into the panic of death, I am trying to establish a relationship with death, I perceive and talk to it (death) almost every day and I ask it what the future will be like. meeting”, pointed out the Dominican actor who made Mexico his second country and who in an interview for the program “Al Rojo Vivo” (Telemundo) maintained that he will die only because of the lifestyle he has led. The heartthrob of numerous soap operas and movies, considered at the time one of the most sought-after actors in the Aztec artistic world, He said that he has decided where his ashes will rest: next to those of his parents in the town of Coyuca de Benítez, in Guerrero. See also: You will not believe how Kim Kardashian looks in this photo On the other hand, he confessed that he does not have a good relationship with his three children: Leonard, Andrea Y Andres jr. and so situation blames himself, alleging that he did not form them by giving importance to the family. “I never managed to teach them that you have to visit your parents, you have to see what is offered to them,” He said. He pointed out that due to the little relationship he has with his offspring and their little interest in him and his assets, he decided to hand over his inheritance to Andrés López Portillo, son of his wife Margarita, from whom he is estranged, according to a review by the magazine People in spanish.

He also regretted having had various sentimental partners throughout his life, and not having known how to stay with any: “It would be Sinatra’s words, you have to be more of a man to have just one woman, than to have many, I haven’t been able to do it,” he said, adding: “I’m already alone and I’m probably going to die alone, it’s a consequence of the kind of life I wanted to lead.

See also: Users shredded Anuel’s new girlfriend again

Andrés García was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on May 24, 1941. He has starred in TV soaps as successful as “The body of desire”, The privilege of loving”, “Deceived women”, “The tycoon”, “My name is courage”, among others. In the cinema, his most emblematic character was that of “Pedro Navaja ” in the homonymous tape, made in 1983. He currently resides in Acapulco, where he is battling a serious spinal cord condition that destroys his organs.