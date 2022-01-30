Angelique Boyer responds to those who call her a ‘clown’

After staying a little away from the media, after finishing her participation in the successful telenovela ‘overcome the past’, the actress Angelique Boyer reappeared on the networks, but this time for defend against the ‘haters’.

And it is that in recent days, the beautiful blue-eyed has received hundreds of reviews after it was said that turned down several projects on the small screen, including the leading role in a telenovela for a streaming platform.

Through a live video, which he made on his social networks, Boyer responded to those who have called her ‘clown’, and revealed his reasons for taking a break from television: “Normally between projects I let a year go by, because it’s good for me, it’s good for you and it’s good for my career. I don’t like saying no to work.”He said.

He also acknowledged that in the pandemic he had more work than on other occasions and denied that the rumors that he has become arrogant or that fame has already risen are true: “They have said that I have become very clown because lately I am saying no to all projects. It’s not about saying no to everything, just that I think a lot of cool things are happening and there are spaces that we must occupy at the right times”he added.

He even revealed that he is excited to return to the recording forums, but is waiting for the right story to come along for her: “I am anxious for a project to arrive, with a story that I love and that challenges me as an actress” he highlighted.

But while Angelique takes the time to rest and discuss her next projects, her heartthrob Sebastian Rulli is preparing to premiere the new version of the telenovela ‘Rich people cry too’, where he shares credits with claudia martin.