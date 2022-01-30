Australian Open 2022: Rafa Nadal’s next goal: Surpass the Grand Slams of Serena Williams and Margaret Court

Raphael Nadal can claim to be the man winner in the history of tennis after conquering his Grand Slams number 21 at the Australia Open, a fact that puts him above Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic but to be the true king he still has to fulfill his following objectives.

The incredible numbers of Nadal have no equal, but if all the two categories are put together (male and female) of tennis, the Spanish tennis player is still behind what was done by two international legends.

Margaret Court, the queen of Australian tennis can boast of being the player (man and woman) with the most Grand Slam titles in her career by holding 24. 11 of the Australia Open, five of the Roland Garros, three from Wimbledon and five from the US Open.

However, she is not the only one with record figures and it is that her reign was on the prowl for the American multi-champion Serena Williams, who is still active on the courts and He has 23 Grand Slam titles: 11 Australia Open, five Roland Garros, three Wimbledon and five US Open.

While Steffi Graf can claim to be above Nadal with 22 titles: four from the Australian Open, six from Roland Garros, seven from Wimbledon and five from the US Open.

In the history of tennis in the women’s and men’s categories, Margaret Court remains the winningest tennis player of all time with 24 Grand Slams, which places Nadal as the fourth most winner.