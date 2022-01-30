avoid them, your information is at risk

The use of password managers is recommended, as well as activating double authentication factors. Photo: Pixabay

You may not be aware of this, but your most personal information is stored in social media accounts, emails and corporate portals. A malicious person who accesses these could easily know your residence address, the phone numbers of your close contacts and financial products, among a long list of other data. Even more, this individual would be able to impersonate her identity to commit crimes such as fraud and scams.

Taking this into account, it is hardly reasonable to employ security mechanisms to prevent third parties from accessing our accounts. It is surprising that in 2021 it has been detected that millions of people will use passwords such as “123456″, “123456789″, “12345″, “qwerty” and “password”. If you have any of these, the recommendation is that you change them as soon as possible.

But it is also common for others to decide to use passwords that contain personal data, such as names, important dates or identification numbers. A cyber criminal interested in accessing your accounts, for example, could do an analysis of your person and, after several attempts, find the access code.

For computer security experts, such as Jake Moore (who is an ESET global security advisor), it is understood that many use this type of password, because in a world impregnated with technology, a person easily needs to access dozens and even hundreds of services and remember passwords for each of these that are longer than eight characters, with combinations of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as special signs such as “@” or “#” (which is what is recommended to have a strong password), seems like an impossible mission, when we are hardly able to remember our phone number and identity document.

To do?

There are those for whom complying with these recommendations, and remembering different passwords for different accounts, can be an impossible mission. There are tools called password banks, or password managers, which can be installed on your cell phone. Some examples are 1Password, Dashlane Y LastPass.

Their job is to help you create strong or secure passwords, store them, and put them in when needed. However, the problem with these tools is that you are putting all your eggs in one basket, so if they fail, or if a cybercriminal gains access to it, the risks are greater. However, computer security experts agree that the use of these is safer than the traditional method used by millions to manage their passwords.

brands like iPhone Y Samsung they are aware of this need and have incorporated their own password managers into their devices. For the apple brand, for example, these keys are activated with the prior facial recognition of the user, which is why it is considered one of the safest password banks that exists.

As for password managers, we recommend that you find out about the one you choose before installing it. Check blog comments about them, to make sure it’s safe.

Another important recommendation is to activate the double authentication factor in your accounts (something available in social networks and messaging services such as Gmail). What this mechanism does is that when you enter the password, as additional information it asks you to insert a code that is sent to your email, or as a text message to your cell phone. In this way, even if the cybercriminal manages to find your password, they will not be able to access it because they do not have the second authentication factor at hand.

Yes, all these tools can seem cumbersome and even annoying in our daily lives. But its use is important, and even more so when we become aware of the importance of the data we store on platforms such as social networks and emails.