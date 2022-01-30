BAC will study whether it is feasible to make an electric supercar with a fuel cell – News – Hybrids and Electrics

It is possible that the brand bac (Briggs Automotive Company) may not sound familiar to you, or maybe it does, but it certainly has one of the most brutal current supercars that exist. This manufacturer of British origin has carried out a business association with viritech, With whom will begin to carry out a feasibility study to carry out the development of a “zero emissions” version of their only current commercial sports car, the BAC Mono.

All this has been funded through a grant obtained through the English company OZEV (Office for Zero Emission Vehicles) and through which financial support is offered to companies installed in the United Kingdom to innovate in the development of new zero-emission powertrains. emissions in niche vehicles. Viritech is a company that specializes in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technologies for the naval, aerospace and automotive sectors, therefore the aforementioned economic support received will be focused on innovating on a hydrogen mechanics for a supercar such as the BAC Mono.

For its part, BAC, received this project idea with great expectation since the firm is currently studying the various possibilities offered by the sector when it comes to carrying out the electrification of its supercar.

As a priority, the directive of the English sports firm is based on the inherent concept that the resulting model must be as radical and performant as it is with its current gasoline mechanics. From BAC they are already pointing towards the year 2030 to become a manufacturer of 100% electric vehicles, for which this support received from Viritech and the UK government has come at the best of times.

The BAC Mono has always been a model that has been characterized by offering supercar specifications thanks, to a greater extent, to its concise weight figure, which is around 500 kilos. This factor they say will be crucial to maintain performance and philosophy in their final future model once they have reached the magic figure of “zero net emissions”. From the BAC directive they have placed full trust in Viritech so that they carry out the development of their new mechanics under the strict condition of lightness. The current supercar can boast of incorporating new ultra-light materials such as graphene or niobium.

From the respective directives of both corporations they are really enthusiastic about the project, since, according to Matt Faulks, technical director of Viritech, both brands have enormous enthusiasm and passion for automotive innovation, as well as for the development of high-performance vehicles under the umbrella of zero emissions. Neill Briggs, CEO of BAC, has corroborated the words of the other director and adds that the approach of a super sports vehicle with hydrogen fuel cell mechanics will be a benchmark in a sector almost exclusively led by battery-powered models. All this under the continuous condition of creating a light and extreme model that does not detract from its lucky owners.