Bárbara de Regil reveals the surgeries that have been done Reveals it!

Bárbara de Regil and the surgeries that have been done Reveal it!

Finally, the famous actress Mexican and fitness girl, Bárbara de Regil, has announced the surgeries that has been done over the years, something that undoubtedly many still wondered.

Recently, Bárbara de Regil was questioned about the cosmetic surgeries that she had done and finally confessed all the little things that she dared to do.

The actress Bárbara de Regil has managed to elevate her career and being a beautiful woman with a more than enviable body, countless people had doubts about the surgeries that the model has also had, and after years of speculation, through of their social networks announced the fixes what’s wrong with it.

As you may remember, despite the fact that he had had some secondary roles in soap operas, his career reached its climax when he starred in the TV Azteca series ‘Rosario Tijeras’, which is now broadcast on the Netflix platform.

It is worth mentioning that speculations about her changes were made to us in the incredible before and after photo of Barbi, since even the color of her skin looks quite different, which has sparked criticism.

And it is also that in recent years the physical change of the actress has been more evident and although she swears that it is based on exercise and a good diet, there are those who point out that the abdomen or other parts of her body would have been operated on.

On the other hand, in his social networks, users asked him various questions and among them he highlighted:

What surgeries do you have? to which she responded bluntly and with a flirtatious photo and replied that the “Boobies”.

However, this is not a secret, since it is not the first time that he has made it known that for a few years he chose to increase his weight because, due to all the exercise he does, little by little they disappeared and he chose to “give himself a little help.” ”.

However, Barbara’s “surgeries” are obvious to many, such as the lightening of her skin, due to the fact that she looks much whiter than years ago.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, Bárbara de Regil revealed several details of her life before becoming famous and although she managed to survive the separation of her parents, rebellion took hold of her and she left her house almost every early mornings, and as a result, the beloved actress was almost abused in a taxi.

It is worth mentioning that all this happened in Acapulco, where the protagonist of “Rosario Tijeras” lived with her father, with whom she did not have a good relationship and therefore left her home without realizing the dangers to which she was exposed.

In fact, during the same interview that the actress offered, photos of Barbara’s before and after were also shown, and the great change she has had over time is seen and although it was said that she had certain aesthetic arrangements, as it was expected, she denied them.