Barcelona SC drew 1-1 with Guayaquil City in the friendly that was played on the Yellow Night; the guest star was the Argentine Carlos Tévez | Soccer | sports

The bullfighters lived a party in their stadium. His main main challenge for this season is to stand out again in the Copa Libertadores.

The fans of Barcelona Sporting Club lived a party in the so-called Yellow Night, which for this occasion had the presence of the Argentine Carlos Tévez as the guest star for the event in which the most popular club in Ecuador presented its male and female squads that will face the tournaments of the coming campaign.

In a stadium that was filled to approximately 40% of its capacity, the fans received the bullfighters with applause and cheers. Likewise, all attendees had to comply with strict biosecurity measures such as distancing, use of a mask and hand washing.

Even the entrance supervisors handed out masks to the fans at the entrance door of each locality.

The Argentine-Ecuadorian Damián Díaz, the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo and the gaucho goalkeeper Javier Burrai were the most applauded by the Monumental Banco Pichincha on Saturday night. The ‘Apache’ was not far behind and also received the approval of the public from the stands.

In addition, the yellow directive awarded recognition to the Brazilian-Ecuadorian Gabriel Marques, current player of Guayaquil City, rival of the bullfighters in the exhibition match, for the six years in which he defended the Barcelona shirt, where he won two national championships (2016 and 2020) and two Copa Libertadores semifinals (2017 and 2021).

To the rhythm of “Idol, how do I explain how much I love you?” the popular Sur Oscura received the team of her loves, who jumped onto the field to do the warm-up work.

Under the rain, the match between Canarians and citizens took place, in which Tévez was very participatory in the bullfighting game, combining with Kitu Díaz and Emmanuel Martínez and registering several shots on goal, without effectiveness, during the 70 minutes he was on the field. At 25 minutes Adonis Preciado was knocked down in the area and the judge sanctioned the maximum penalty. Díaz took charge and with a strong shot to the right post he beat the citizen goalkeeper (27 minutes).

But at the end of the first half Parrales put the equalizer (43 minutes). For the second half, Fabián Bustos gradually changed the players who started as starters; The objective is clear: to arrive in optimal conditions for the Copa Libertadores match.

Guayaquil City, which was not left out of the party and showed a good game, also began to film its squad. The contest was losing rhythm and intensity and the score remained 1-1 until the final whistle. (D)